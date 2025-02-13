Olivia Dunne drops three-word reaction for boyfriend Paul Skenes as the MLB star shares highlights of off-season

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently, Skenes gave fans a glimpse of his everyday life as he shared the highlights of his off-season, leading Dunne to show her support for her boyfriend with a funny three-word message.

Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA. She first rose to fame in 2020, after she started sharing videos of her life as a student-athlete on social media. Since then, the gymnast has grown a large following and continues to give fans insights into her everyday schedule.

Most recently, Dunne’s longtime boyfriend, Paul Skenes, took to Instagram to share some snaps of his off-season. The post was captioned,

“This past offseason was fun.”

Trending

Reacting to her boyfriend’s post, Olivia Dunne wrote in the comments section,

“Impressive dump babe.

Screenshot via Paul Skenes' Instagram comments section

Olivia Dunne recalls her first impression of Paul Skenes

Skenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met when they were both student-athletes at Louisiana State University. In an appearance on Flau’jae Johnson's ‘Best of Both Worlds’ podcast, Dunne reflects on her first impression of Skenes, saying (at 11:18),

“I would kind of see him around and I was like who is this tall guy, tall mysterious man. I like literally had no clue who he was but I would just see him around.”

“And then, during baseball season, he wasn't even playing that game he was in the dugout. I was just sitting there in the stands, with my friends, my teammates and I saw him in the dugout. And I was like ‘there he is’, I was like ‘he's cute, I like that side profile’. He didn't have a mustache yet, so he wasn't he wasn't even like the Paul Skenes that we all know in love yet.”

Dunne went on to add that she began following Skenes on social media soon after, saying,

“So after that I ended up following him and we hung out and we got ice cream and stuff and it was chill.”

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first began dating sometime in 2023, and went public with their relationship later that same year. Since then, the duo have made multiple red carpet appearances together. They have also adopted a pet dog together.

While Olivia Dunne is currently competing in her fifth and final year of the NCAA, Skenes has moved on to the MLB, where he was named Rookie of the Year after his debut season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback