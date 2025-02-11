Olivia Dunne turns up the glamor in red top as she shares highlights of her Super Bowl outing with boyfriend Paul Skenes ft Guy Fieri and Emma Roberts

Olivia Dunne is the highest paid female NIL athlete and has a large following across various social media platforms. Recently, the youngster gave fans a glimpse of her Super Bowl weekend, as she spent time with her boyfriend Paul Skenes and met up with multiple celebrities while enjoying the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dunne first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing insights into her everyday life as a student athlete with fans. The 22-year-old has now become one of the best-known faces of NCAA gymnastics, and has continued to give fans behind-the-scenes looks into her life.

Most recently, the gymnast gave fans a look into her Super Bowl outing. Taking to Instagram, she shared multiple photos of her time in New Orleans, which she enjoyed with long-time boyfriend Paul Skenes. The snaps show Olivia Dunne dressed in a glamorous red top to show her support for the Chiefs. At the Super Bowl, the gymnast even met up with television presenter Guy Fieri, actress Emma Roberts, and Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman. She captioned the post,

“So much room for activities.”

Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of her time as a fifth year senior for LSU

Dunne shares glimpses of her life as an LSU Tiger (Image Source: Getty)

In the NCAA, Olivia Dunne competes for the LSU Tigers. She signed with the team in 2020, and has since gone on to deliver multiple impressive performances for them, earning the All-America honors on uneven bars during her freshman year with the team.

In June 2024, Dunne announced that she would be returning to compete with the Tigers for a fifth and final year, saying,

“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute. I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”

Recently, Dunne took to Instagram to share glimpses of her everyday life as a fifth-year senior for LSU, writing,

“A fabulous day to be a Tiger.”

So far in 2025, Olivia Dunne has put up some impressive performances for LSU. She made her season debut in the team's opener against Iowa, scoring a 9.825 on the balance beam and a 9.875 on the floor. In the team's most recent outing, Dunne competed only on the floor, posting a score of 9.70.

