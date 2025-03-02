Olivia Dunne rocks in emerald green dress as she takes on the role of Grand Marshall at Mardi Gras

Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female NIL athlete and one of the best-known faces of collegiate gymnastics. Recently, the LSU gymnast turned up the glamour as she donned a stunning emerald green dress for her role as Grand Marshall at Mardi Gras.

On February 12, Dunne was named the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Krewe of Endymion parade, becoming the first gymnast in history to achieve this feat. The Endymion Parade is a grand celebration featuring over 3,200 riders and 37 floats traveling through Mid-City, New Orleans.

Now, Olivia Dunne is making the most of her time at Mardi Gras. Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, March 1, the youngster shared a snap of her stunning outfit, writing:

“Endymion fit.”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne)

Dunne also shared a snap of herself at the parade, writing:

“mardi party!!!”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story ((@livvydunne))

Olivia Dunne first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her everyday life as a student-athlete. Since then, she has become one of the most well-known NCAA gymnasts, boasting several million followers across various social media websites.

Olivia Dunne shares a glimpse of her uneven bars routine

Dunne competing for LSU (Image Source: Getty)

Olive Dunne joined the LSU Tigers in 2020 and is currently competing in her fifth and final year with the team. Over the past four seasons, the gymnast has put up multiple impressive performances for the Tigers. In 2021, she was named a WCGA All-American on the uneven bars. Dunne has also been named a WCGA Academic All-American multiple times.

Last year, the 22-year-old struggled with injuries and competed in only nine meets. She averaged a 9.857 on the floor and a 9.838 on the bars. Now, as Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers prepare to defend their national title, the former recently gave fans a glimpse of her uneven bars routine on Instagram, captioning the video:

“Geaux Tigers.’

Olivia Dunne started her 2025 season strong, helping LSU to multiple wins. However, the gymnast was recently forced to take a brief hiatus from competitions due to a knee injury.

“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap. The only answer for that is rest,” LSU head coach Jay Clarke explained in a press conference.

The LSU Tigers are scheduled to be in action on March 7 when they take on Georgia. It remains to be seen if Dunne will return to action at the meet.

