Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction as Paige Bueckers steals the spotlight in GQ Hype magazine cover

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to fellow college athlete Paige Bueckers making the cover of GQ Hype magazine. Both Dunne and Bueckers are prominent athletes with stellar careers in their respective fields.

Olivia Dunne is a gymnast for Louisiana State University (LSU), while Paige Bueckers plays basketball for the University of Connecticut (UConn). On Tuesday, Bueckers shared images on her Instagram, revealing her GQ Hype magazine cover look.

Bueckers had a stylish oversized beige suit, a shirt, a striped tie, and polished black shoes. In several other images, she is seen posing in fashionable outfits across the UConn campus.

Bueckers also posed at her locker in the UConn Huskies' locker room. In one image, she posed with the university’s mascot, Jonathan the Husky's statue, while another featured her at the campus basketball court.

Among the many appreciative comments on her post, one came from LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who wrote:

“So good.”

(Credits: Instagram/@paigebueckers)

Both Dunne and Bueckers are young athletes in their early twenties with massive social media followings. The LSU Tigers gymnast has 5.3 million followers, while the UConn Huskies point guard has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

In terms of NIL valuation, according to On3, Olivia Dunne is ranked No. 1 with a $4.1 million valuation. Trailing her is Paige Bueckers, whose endorsements are valued at $1.5 million.

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals how they started dating

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne began dating in 2023 during their time at Louisiana State University. In an interview with ESPN, Dunne opened up about the first time she saw Skenes, saying (starting at 4:23):

"I saw him in the dugout and I thought he was cute, but I could never actually watch him pitch, because he would pitch on Friday nights, and that's when we would be competing. So I had no clue what he was capable of at the time, and then I had friends introduce us, and we started dating."

Last year, Paul Skenes made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, delivering a stellar rookie season that earned him the NL Rookie of the Year award. He was also one of the finalists for the NL Cy Young Award. Skenes is expected to build on his stellar rookie year in the 2025 season.

