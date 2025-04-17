Jordan Chiles recently shared a sneak peek of her chilling in her hotel room ahead of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The event is slated to be held from April 17-19 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Chiles qualified for the National Championships and will represent her team, the UCLA Bruins, who will aim to end their seven-year drought. They scored 197.625 points at the regional finals to advance to the nationals, and the American gymnast played a significant role in this qualification.

The teams have touched down in Fort Worth, Texas, and are gearing up for their performances. Amid this, Chiles shared a glimpse of how she was spending her night ahead of the National Championships. She shared two pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen vibing in her hotel room while wearing casual clothes. She struck poses on her bed while putting on Beats by Dre headphones.

The post's caption read:

"Night before vibes🎶🎧”

A few weeks ahead of this, Jordan Chiles' team, the UCLA Bruins, won the conference title in their first-ever appearance at the conference championships. They toppled Michigan State, Minnesota, and Michigan to stand atop the podium in the tournament's final. The American gymnast scored a perfect 10 in the floor exercise, making an extremely significant contribution to her team's total score of 198.450.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about returning to UCLA gymnastics

Jordan Chiles returned to UCLA gymnastics at the start of the 2025 season after wrapping up her 2024 season, which saw her compete in the Paris Olympics. The gymnast had a roller-coaster experience in the Summer Games as she won a gold medal in the team all-around event while being stripped of a bronze medal, which she nabbed in the floor exercise.

She won a bronze medal after a last-minute appeal from her coach, Cecile Landi, which resulted in the change of scores, and she was shifted to third place from fifth. However, this feat did not last long, as a few days later, CAS claimed Landi's appeal was late and asked Chiles to return the medal.

Months after this heartbreak, the latter returned to the UCLA Bruins and made her feelings known about it in an interview with ESPN. Revealing that she had unfinished business, she said:

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over," Jordan Chiles said.

Jordan Chiles recently celebrated her 24th birthday on April 15 and shared a few pictures of her photoshoot, where she wore a stylish black dress and flaunted her new hairstyle.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More