Jordan Larson makes her feelings known as Harper Murray pens heartfelt message on 38-year-old's departure from Nebraska Volleyball

LOVB Omaha player Jordan Larson recently reacted to Harper Murray's heartfelt message. Murray was part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers side that Larson had been an assistant coach for since 2023.

After a two-year stint, Larson is set to depart from the program to emphasize her pro career. Murray took to her Instagram handle to share a post in tribute to her departing coach, Larson.

In the post, Murray explained how Larson tempted her to join the Nebraska program in which she is so successful now as an outside hitter.

"For those of you who don’t know, part of the reason I came to Nebraska was because of Jordan... Jordan, I admire your love for the game, independence, and even more importantly, your drive to make the people around you better. It was truly an honor to play for you, and I can’t thank you enough for believing in me and reminding me that I can do whatever I put my mind to. I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader."

Larson reacted to the post and shared it on her stories, adding a small note.

"My why. So much bigger than me. Grateful to be a small part of these girls lives. Not over yet."

Screenshot of Larson's Instagram story feat Harper Murray (Image via: Larson's Instagram)

Besides Harper Murray, other Nebraska Cornhuskers players such as Bergen Reilly also shared their good wishes for Jordan Larson.

"I am excited to do more and give back to the community"- Jordan Larson on playing in her home state LOVB team

Jordan Larson playing for the United States during a match against Korea in the 2012 London Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Larson recently shared her feelings about playing for her home state team in League One Volleyball. Born in Nebraska, Larson signed with the LOVB Omaha to play in the inaugral LOVB league.

In a recent press conference, Larson shared that the sport of volleyball has given her a lot in her career and now she wants to give back to the sport. Additionally, she mentioned that she wants to contribute more to the communities of her state. She said (via Omaha World-Herald, 3:35 onwards):

"I think the sport has given me so much and so many wonderful people that I've met along the way and I just feel like how can I continue to give back and give back in a way that's authentic to me and real for me and that's just being a part of something getting to know like Suzie (Fritz) for many years and now having a relationship with her is so special. I am excited to do more and give back to the community."

Jordan Larson's side, LOVB Omaha has played four matches so far in the 2025 season and has accumulated three victories. In these four matches, Larson has scored 41 kills and inflicted 31 digs.

