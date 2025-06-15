Josh Barr breaks silence after being called out for unsportsmanlike gesture post loss to Trent Hilday at Final x

Josh Barr spoke out for the first time for walking out of the mat without shaking hands right after losing to Trent Hilday at the Final X in the men's 92kg Final. Trent Hilday put forward a series of incredible performances to defeat Barr in both the matches and seal a spot in U.S. National Team.

Hilday asserted his dominance in the first match to clinch the victory with a score of 6-1. The second match was a close contest in which Hilday defeated Josh Barr with a score of 3-2 to conclude his campaign as the runner up of Final X.

After the conclusion of the match, Barr left the mat before the referee could raise the hand of the winner. Trent Hilday was seen extending his arm for a shake hand as he signalled Josh Barr to come back to the mat. Many fans called out Barr for not shaking hands after the match.

Trending

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

"Josh Barr not shaking hands? Didn’t expect that from him," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Barr issued a clarification on social media and shared that did not intentionally avoid to shake hands with his opponent however, he was upset and acted on emotion. He expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete in Final X and hoped to get back to practice.

"Grateful for the opportunity to compete today at Final X. I did not intend to avoid shaking hands with my opponent. I was upset and acted on emotion. Hopefully I can improve upon this and become a better man. I look forward to getting back to work!💪🏼" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Josh Barr opens up about his mindset in the 2025 wrestling season

Barr at the NCAA WRESTLING Championships 2025 : Source: Getty

Josh Barr spoke about his mindset for the 2025 season in an interview with Bashmania. The American athlete shared that he would be competing with a similar mindset of trying to compete at the best of his abilities.

Moreover, Barr hoped to keep on improving his performances steadily with every day and follow the advice of his coaches.

“No, not at all. It's the same to me. I think that I kind of tell myself the day I look at it differently, like, egotistically or, like, how I'm the guy this year, like, that's probably the day I'll be done wrestling because then it's turning into something it doesn't need to be,” he said.

Furthermore, he shared how he has an incredible group of training partners and hoped push each other to get better and put forward incredible performances in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More