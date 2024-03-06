Josh Kerr expresses his dissatisfaction with the prize money of the World Indoor Athletics Championship

Josh Kerr recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the prize money offered to the gold medalists at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Kerr recently won the World 3000m indoor title and received prize money of $40,000.

The Scottish middle-distance runner has urged for investments from Saudi Arabia or somewhere else in the track and field discipline as he states that the prize money they are receiving is "crazy" compared to other sports.

Josh Kerr has also supported Michael Johnson's stance on setting up a US-funded athletics league in 2025. Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist is said to have already raised funds for the betterment of the sport.

While speaking to The Guardian, Kerr said:

"There is not a lot of detail but he has a large voice on the scene and wants to make a bit of a ruckus, and that sounds great to me. From an athlete’s point of view, it’s going to give us options and options are what we are looking for to make a living and also show off our ­performances. As long as it’s clean athletics, then I am good with it.”

Kerr added that to revitalize the sport and attract more players, investment is necessary. When asked about a potential investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Kerr replied:

"We are walking a fine line with some of the LIV Golf stuff. But if people want to come and invest money in the sport then I think it is needed."

Josh Kerr denies replying to Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Josh Kerr recently answered a question about the comments that his arch-rival Jakob Ingebristen made. Kerr produced a superb performance at the Millwell games at the Olympic season opener meet.

Kerr clocked a world record in the 2-mile race with a time of 8:00.67. The track and field community had high praise for the 26-year-old. However, his arch-rival Ingebrigtesen made some controversial comments about Kerr.

In an interview with Norway's TV2, he said:

"It is not certain that he runs any better now than last year at the same time; he did not run two miles then. I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded…But it’s good that people run better than they have done before."

In an interview before the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Kerr was asked about his reply to the comments that were made by his arch-rival. To this, the Scottish runner said:

"No comment."

Josh Kerr didn't fuel up the controversy anymore as he refused to give any further opinions on this matter.