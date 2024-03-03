"I'm not sure Jakob Ingebrigtsen watches BBC2" - Josh Kerr issues hilarious response when asked about rival following World Indoor Championships win

Josh Kerr, the reigning world champion in the 1500m, gave a hilarious response during a post-race interview at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 when questioned about Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

At the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Kerr had denied the pre-race favorite Ingebrigtsen a victory in the 1500m. As a result, Ingebrigtsen had to settle for the silver for the second consecutive time in the event, having lost against another Brit, Jake Wightman, in 2022.

After clinching his first outdoor title in 2023, Kerr went on to bag his maiden indoor title by collecting the gold medal in the 3000m event at the World Indoor Championships 2024.

The tactical race saw Josh Kerr clocking a time of 7:42.98 to finish ahead of the North American indoor record holder, Yared Nuguse (7:43.59), from the USA, and the defending champion from Ethiopia, Selemon Barega (7:43.64).

Both Ingebrigtsen and Kerr recently became a hot topic of discussion after the reigning Olympic champion stated that he would have defeated Kerr blindfolded after the latter set a new indoor two-mile world record at the Millrose Games 2024.

Post Kerr’s triumph at the Commonwealth Arena, this subject once again became a highlight as one of the reporters from Athletics Weekly asked Kerr if his rival [Jakob] saw the race.

To this, Kerr gave a humorous response, stating:

“I’m not sure if he [Jakob Ingebrigtsen] watches BBC 2.”

"I’m putting these performances together for myself, not anyone else. I’m really just becoming the athlete I always wanted to be. It has taken a long process to get here through the UK system, through the NCAA, and through the professional scene," he added.

Kerr also spoke on how he felt after winning the title on home soil, stating:

"Yeah, that's a moment I'll remember for the rest of my career. It was a really hard decision to make sure that I was ready to go here on an Olympic year in March time."

"But, we didn't push the training too hard and we were ready to go. The body wasn't fighting the training and I knew I was available to go out and win a world title and you can't let those opportunities go especially in a crowd like this,” he added.

Josh Kerr is a three-time NCAA champion

Bronze medalist Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the Men's 1500m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Britain’s Josh Kerr has won three NCAA titles while competing for the University of New Mexico. At the age of 16, he began approaching coaches from different United States colleges.

He was offered a full athletics scholarship after a coach from UNM saw his potential. At 17, Kerr moved to Albuquerque, pursuing a major in exercise science.

In March 2017, he bagged his first national title in the indoor mile, defeating favorite and collegiate record holder Edward Cheserek. His second title was the outdoor 1500m in June which saw him become the first male athlete since Leo Manzano in 2008 to hold both indoor mile and outdoor 1500m titles in the same year.

His third title was the indoor mile in March 2018 where Josh Kerr defended his crown. On April 20, 2018, he also smashed the long-standing collegiate record in the 1500m set by Sydney Maree (3:35.30) in 1981, clocking 3:35.01.