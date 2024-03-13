Josh Kerr to start outdoor season at Diamond League which will also feature rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen

The Scottish middle-distance runner Josh Kerr is all set to start his outdoor season at the Prefontaine Classic which is a Diamond League event.

The tournament will also feature his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigsten and their showdown in the 1500m discipline will be headlining the tournament.

Both Ingebrigtsen and Kerr have had a flurry of trash talks between them in recent months and will have a chance to settle the scores over each other at the Prefontaine Classic before the Paris Olympics.

The Norwegian will return to the event for the seventh time in his career and will look to defend his Bowerman Mile title. During the event in 2023, he also registered the European record in the discipline.

However, Kerr has one up over Ingebrigtsen as he beat the latter in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Moreover, the Scot will be coming fresh after winning gold in the 3000m discipline during the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Josh Kerr announced his participation in the event on social media . He shared a photo with the caption:

"Race Announcement Confirmed!! I will be opening up my outdoor mile season at #preclassic. Been flirting around with other distances, time to get back to what I’m the best in the World at."

Josh Kerr expresses his dissatisfaction over the prize money he received at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

The 26-year-old Josh Kerr recently bagged $40,000 after he clinched the 3000m title at the World Indoor Athletics Championships. However, in an interview with the Guardian Kerr expressed his dissatisfaction with the prize money offered to the gold medalists.

Josh Kerr stated that the prize money they are receiving in their sport is "crazy" as compared to other sports. He has called for further investments in the sport and has supported Michael Johnson's stance for setting up a US-funded Athletics league.

During the interview with The Guardian, Kerr said:

"There is not a lot of detail but he has a large voice on the scene and wants to make a bit of a ruckus, and that sounds great to me. From an athlete’s point of view, it’s going to give us options and options are what we are looking for to make a living and also show off our ­performances. As long as it’s clean athletics, then I am good with it.”

Kerr has also urged Saudi to invest in the sport which is necessary to attract more younger and better players.