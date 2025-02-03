Julien Alfred reveals her indoor plans after dominant display at New Balance Grand Prix

Julien Alfred revealed she would stick to 300m and 400m in the 2025 indoor season. The Saint Lucian sprinter recently reached the 300m pole podium in national record time at the New Balance Grand Prix.

Julien Alfred had a successful Paris Olympic campaign. She won the 100-meter race by outpacing the reigning World champion, Sha'Carri Richardson. Her effort also set the national record, making her the first Olympic gold medalist from Saint Lucia. Alfred also won silver in the 200m race, where Gabby Thomas clinched the gold medal.

Reveling in the glories, Julien Alfred made her 2025 debut in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The two-time Olympic medalist competed in the 300m and won the feat in 36.16s, setting a national record time. In an interview with Tiara Williams after her victory, Julien Alfred unveiled her plans to compete in the 300m and 400m in the indoor season, while reflecting on her 300m record-breaking feat.

"It was something, but to be honest, my coach and I have been working really hard. We're working on my strength and endurance as well. So most of the in and out would be 300, 400. But you know, I'm just going according to what he has planned for me. I'm hoping, looking forward to it, working with my coach to get that done," she said.

Alfred's triumphant Olympic year saw her take the 60m win at the World Indoor Championships, 100m win at the Prefontaine Classic, and others.

The Saint Lucian government named September 27th, 2024, 'Julien Alfred Day' in honor of Alfred's victory at the Games.

Julien Alfred once expressed her wish to be the best in the world

Alfred on the 100m podium at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Julien Alfred has been making waves on the track since 2022, having competed with the Texas Longhorns at the NCAA level. Her elite resume includes a 100m silver win at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships and others. After surpassing a contentious line-up in the 100m in Paris, the 23-year-old shared her views of being the best in the world and putting her country on the track map.

"For me, it’s just getting to the point that I want to get to, working hard towards that, putting my country on the map, proving to myself that I belong among the great athletes. My motivation is to be the best in the world, to be my best self, the best athlete I can be and to prove to myself that I belong here. That’s my source of motivation," she said to Olympics.com)

Alfred broke the seven-second barrier in the 60m as a student-athlete, becoming the first NCAA sprinter to achieve so.

