Julien Alfred sends strong message to Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and other competitors ahead of Zurich Diamond League final

Ahead of her appearance at the Zurich Diamond League, Julien Alfred sent a warning message to Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and other competitors, stating she is not afraid of anyone. Alfred will compete in the 100m event on August 28, 2025. Alfred earned the spot to compete in the final round of the Diamond League after her remarkable victories at previous meetings. The Saint Lucian star dominated the Oslo and Stockholm meetings with 10.89s and 10.75s, respectively. At the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 5, she clinched second place in the event by following the American athlete Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The Olympian redeemed herself at the Monaco edition after posting 10.79 seconds. Alfred will be the only individual Olympic gold medalist to compete at the final DL meeting in the 100m. The lineup will see the absence of fan favorite athletes Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who executed a few underwhelming performances throughout the season.When asked about her approach to competing, Alfred opened that her coach Edrick Floreal only allows her to compete when she is ready. She further exuded confidence, leaving no space for fear of other competitors.&quot;Feels like I'm ready to get out there and he (coach) always says to me he'll never put me in the line if I'm not ready to compete. So I know that whenever I'm there, I'm ready to compete and not scared of anybody.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlfred is leading the Diamond League standings in the 100m with 31 points. Julien Alfred reveals the reason for taking a break before the Diamond League finals Julien Alfred at the 2025 Diamond League at London Stadium on July 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)Julien Alfred competed in her last race at the London DL in the 200m. She topped the event with 21.71 seconds. In an interview with Citius Mag ahead of Zurich, Alfred stated that she and her coach Edrick Floreal decided to take a break to focus on a few aspects before the finals and World Championships. &quot;I mean there were so many things that we hadn't worked on as yet that we needed to just take a break to really work on and my coach and I we made a conscious decision to just take a break after London Diamond League to really work on those things before the the Diamond League final and then Tokyo.&quot; (2:10 onwards)The 2025 World Athletics Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo.