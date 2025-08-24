Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce missing from Top 10 list: Here are the 10 fastest female 100m athletes of 2025 so far

In a surprising turn of events, the reigning world 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson is absent from the list of the top 10 fastest female 100m athletes of the 2025 season so far. The American sprinter dominated the event at the 2023 World Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson also won a silver medal in the event at the 2024 Paris Games after following the St. Lucian star Julien Alfred. At the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, the world champion suffered a heartbreaking defeat after finishing in ninth place with 11.19s. She competed at the 2025 USATF championships and finished in second place with 11.07s in the heats before withdrawing. Later, she competed at the Silesia Diamond League and fell short of making a podium finish after settling in sixth place with 11.05s.

Richardson was again denied the top place at the Brussels DL, making her settle in second place with 11.08s. The series of underwhelming performances has forced her to position in 56th place in the list of fastest 100m female athletes. The American athlete will next compete at the Zurich DL meeting and World Championships.

Similar to Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also struggling to find herself in the top 10. She opened her 2025 season at the Doha DL and posted a modest 11.05s. Her next DL appearance was at the Brussels meeting, where she clocked 11.17s, which placed her in fourth position. Her season's best of 10.91s, which she posted at the Jamaican National Athletics Championships, brought her to 14th rank.

List of the Top 10 fastest 100m female athletes of 2025:

1) Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 10.65

2) Julien Alfred - 10.75

3) Tia Clayton - 10.81

4) Tia Clayton - 10.82

5) Kayla White - 10.84

6) Twanisha Terry - 10.85

7) Jacious Sears - 10.85

8)Anthaya Charlton - 10.87

9) JaMeesia Ford - 10.87

10) Favour Ofili - 10.87

Following a podium finish at the Brussels Diamond League, Sha'Carri Richardson gears up for the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson during the 2025 Diamond League at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which is scheduled from September 13 to 25, at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. She will enter the 100m lineup as the reigning champion.

At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Richardson won her first gold medal after clocking 10.65 seconds and holding off the Jamaican force of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. After a decent performance at Brussels amid the struggling season, she shared excitement for the WAC. Sha'Carri Richardson shared a video of herself in a chic white outfit on a beach and wrote:

"SEE YALL SEPT 13"

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

The women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships will be held on September 13, with the semifinal and final rounds on the following day.

