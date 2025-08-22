"Probably first season that I have zero doubts" - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden makes confident World Championships statement after Brussels DL debut

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made her feelings known after her victory at the Brussels Diamond League meet on Friday, August 22. Jefferson-Wooden defeated the likes of her training partner, Sha'Carri Richardson, and veterans like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after clocking 10.76 seconds as no other athlete could break the 11-second barrier.

Notably, she was also very close to Elaine Thompson-Herah's meet record of 10.72 seconds in the race in Brussels. Jefferson-Wooden continued her unbeaten 100m streak with her third Diamond League victory this season.

Speaking in an interview after the race, Jefferson-Wooden shared that this was her first competition in Brussels and that she felt really overwhelmed with the performance. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is travelling back to the US after the meet and work, and train on her skills ahead of the World Championships next month. She said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"This was my first time running in Brussels. I´m always looking forward to running in new places and to discover new things. I was happy to come out here and compete the way I wanted it to be.

"I know that I'm in great shape and that it's all about putting together the perfect race at the perfect time at the World Championships in Tokyo. This year I have put in a lot of work and that is what makes me confident, I know what I'm capable of. This is probably the first season that I have zero doubts because I know that I worked hard."

During the conversation, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden also remarked that she is eying a gold medal in Tokyo next month. She optimistically chimed in that with her performances so far this season, she is one of the contenders for it.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opens up on her practice mindset ahead of World Championships

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opened up about her mindset in training sessions, weeks before the start of the World Championships in Tokyo, where she is qualified to run both the 100m and 200m events. This came after her victory at the Silesia Diamond League meet.

Speaking in an interview, Jefferson-Wooden shared that her main goal is to turn up to training regularly and just take it one session at a time, instead of thinking too much. She said (via FloTrack, 2:59 onwards):

"The biggest thing is to keep showing up for practice... I don't ever want to live in the fear of what the unknown is and instead of living in that fear, I am learning to take it one practice, one meet at a time."

During her race at the Silesia meet just a few weeks ago, Jefferson-Wooden also equalled Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 100m meet record run time, besides winning the race.

