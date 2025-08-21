Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reveals Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s dominance inspired her to be "half the woman she has been" ahead of Brussels DL

American sprint star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden says Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been one of her biggest inspirations on the track. The 24-year-old, who recently tied Fraser-Pryce’s meet record in the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on August 16, described the achievement as a full-circle moment in her career.The American powered to victory in 10.66s, Jamaica’s Tia Clayton finished second with a time of 10.82s, while Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith took third in 10.87s. Reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson placed sixth in 11.05s.Jefferson-Wooden is next set to race in the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday, August 22. The American sprinter will line up against a strong field featuring Fraser-Pryce, Maia McCoy and Richardson.In a pre-race interview, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reminisced about her first professional meet with Nike at the Silesia Diamond League three years ago, where Fraser-Pryce ran a blazing 10.66s. Now, tying Shelly-Ann’s meet record at the same event, Jefferson-Wooden said it feels like a sign that she is on the right track. She added that watching Fraser-Pryce’s dominance, especially in the 2022 season, pushed her to be even half the athlete Fraser-Pryce has been for women’s sprinting.“The 2022 season for me, and just seeing her dominate the way that she did, it did nothing but motivate me to be at least half of the person or half of the woman that she has been for our sport, and especially in the sprints,&quot; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden said.&quot;And so, you know, there’s been numerous and plenty of times where I’ll just be at home sitting and watching old videos of women in my field competing year after year, and to see Shell-Ann on top for so long is very, very inspiring for me, but also very just, it’s just like, wow,” she added.Fraser-Pryce is the third-fastest woman ever over 100m, clocking 10.60s at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2021. She has an illustrious career tally of 24 global medals, including three Olympic golds and 10 world titles.“I’m trying to be like you” – Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opens up about taking inspiration from the Jamaican sprint iconMelissa Jefferson-Wooden at Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow - Source: GettySince claiming a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 100m at the Paris Olympics, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has emerged as one of the leading new talents in U.S. sprinting. She has built on her success, excelling in both the 100m and 200m, and added her name to the 2025 World Athletics Championships roster by winning double gold in both events at the U.S. National Championships. With that, she became the first athlete since Torri Edwards in 2003 to sweep both sprints at the U.S. National Championships.In the same discussion, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden recalled a personal moment with Fraser-Pryce in the dining hall, where the Jamaican great congratulated her:“I actually ran into her earlier in the dining hall, and she was like, congratulations on all those sixes. And I’m just like, I’m trying to be like you, you did it for a whole season. So it’s something for me to look at and say, yes, that is possible. She doesn’t have to be the only one who is capable of doing it, I can do it too. And I think that means a lot, not only to me but for her as well.”Looking ahead, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will face stiff competition in Tokyo next month. She will be up against top athletes including Fraser-Pryce, Richardson, Shericka Jackson, Gabby Thomas and Anavia Battle.