"Just disappointed" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts to Dogma movie's 25th-anniversary re-release poster involving Jesus Christ

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently expressed disappointment in the Dogma movie's 25th-anniversary re-release poster, which featured inappropriate visuals. The classic starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is set to be re-released after 25 years on June 5, 2025.

Ad

Allick shared the movie's poster, hung at one of Marcus Entertainment's theatres in the USA, which showed Jesus Christ as the central character giving a thumbs up with one hand and pointing to the viewer with the other. The animated version of Jesus Christ was also seen winking in the poster. It also featured a Catholic bishop giving a thumbs-up and a smirk. Sharing the picture of the poster on her Instagram story, Allick conveyed her discontent and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Not even shocked, just disappointed."

Screenshot of Allick's Instagram story (@rebekahallick_/IG).

The Husker's junior middle blocker added two appropriate photos of 'Sacred Heart of Jesus' and 'Catholic bishop' to highlight the mistake and chimed:

Ad

"Do better."

Screenshot of Allick's Instagram story (@rebekahallick_/IG).

Written and directed by prolific American filmmaker Kevin Smith, Dogma was initially premiered at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival & New York Film Festival before releasing in theaters in November 1999. Along with Affleck and Damon, the film features multiple stars, including Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, and Chris Rock.

Ad

"Reason why we have a 400 sell-out streak" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick expresses her gratitude towards Husker fans following the recent faceoff

Rebekah Allick of the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball at the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently expressed gratitude toward the Huskers' fans for their constant love and support for the program. She also thanked the Huskers for showing in huge numbers during the clashes. Following the recent Huskers clash, Allick made her feelings known toward fans, saying:

Ad

"What this program does and what we believe and what we stand for and it was to bring it back to you guys cause you showed out at the Memorial, you showed out at the home games," Allick said. "There's a reason why we have a 400 sell-out streak so we thank you guys for your support and you constantly showing up for us."

Ad

The Nebraska Volleyball locked horns with the South Dakota State volleyball squad on May 3 at the Ord High School in Nebraska. The Huskers program defeated the South Dakota State team with a clear lead of 4-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More