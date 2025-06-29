Justin Gatlin makes bold prediction about Tyreek Hill's track future amid uncertainties around his clash against Noah Lyles

Justin Gatlin predicted Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's sprinting future after the latter clocked 10.10s in the 100m at the ATX Sprint Classic. Hill has made headlines for angling to race the reigning 100m World and Olympic champion, Noah Lyles, for quite some time now.

Gatlin, the most decorated 100m sprinter in the World Championships history, capped his career in 2022 but never dissociated himself from track and field. He discusses his sport and shares his opinions in the 'Ready Set Goo' podcast alongside track coach, Rodney Green. The 43-year-old recently shifted his attention to Tyreek Hill, who raced at the ATX Sprint Classic, clocking 10.10s in the 100m.

Gatlin shared that the football player would soon run at a better time.

"@cheetah is chipping away towards 10.0 - 9.99"

Justin Gatlin reacts to Hill's race; Instagram - @justingatlin

In the race, Hill's efforts helped him leave Noah Lyles' brother Josephus trailing behind.

Hill and Noah Lyles first came to public attention when the former slammed the track icon for calling out the NBA, which crowns the winners as 'World champions'. The wide receiver claimed he would beat Lyles in the 100m, and both have hyped up the prospect of a race several times. The two even agreed to lock horns in the 50-yard and drew the attention of several track personalities, including Michael Johnson.

On June 17, 2025, the threepeat star announced that the race had been called off for complications and personal reasons, even though they were full-on prepared to make it work. Hill responded with a meme, superimposing the six-time World medalist's head on a fading Homer Simpson into a bush.

Justin Gatlin once claimed that Tyreek Hill could never beat Noah Lyles

Justin Gatlin at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Hill and Lyles were about to clash at the 'Super Serious on Sight' series in 2025 and when the news first made headlines in 2024, Justin Gatlin and his co-host, Rodney Green, claimed that Lyles' supremacy is hard to beat by Tyreek Hill. In the podcast 'Ready Set Go', the track coach said:

"Tyreek doesn't have, I don't think he has a chance. If they race, for Tyreek to have a real deal with me, you know what I mean, this is an opinion, I feel like it has to be somewhere around 30m."

Justin Gatlin added:

"Boy, that is the shortest race ever in life. Who is going to sign up for that? Who is going to watch that."

Gatlin further shared how Hill could have an edge over Lyles in the starting of the race and catch the sprinter in his weakest.

"How sharp is Noah going to be, right? We know Noah is a little inconsistent with his start, and his ankles exiting the blocks. We know that the best part of the race is always the second half of his race. The best advantage Tyreek has coming into this is catching Noah not at his sharpest."

Gatlin was a toe-to-toe rival of Usain Bolt, the world record holder in the 100m and 200m. They last faced off in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships.

