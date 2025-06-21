"You might see Speed at the Olympic trials"-Justin Gatlin weighs in on conversation between Usain Bolt and famous Youtuber who challenged Noah Lyles

JustIN Gatlin expressed his thoughts on the conversation between Usain Bolt and the famous Youtuber IShowSpeed. The young Youtuber has been on a challenge spree where he ran races against Noah Lyles and Ashton Hall.

Even though IShowSpeed could not win the race against Noah Lyles, the youngster received heaps of praise of his incredible athleticism from fans and enthusiasts. Recently, IShowSpeed showcased a video message that he received from the legendary athlete Usain Bolt in which the Jamaican athlete praised his running ability and even offered to coach him to help him get faster.

Justin Gatlin reacted to the video in the latest episode of the podcast 'Ready Set Go' and shared his thoughts. The former athlete was impressed by IShowSpeed and shared that the youngster has the ability to compete at the Olympic trials if he trains for the sport seriously.

“They got each other's phone numbers, so they're going to talk. So you might see some things from Speed. I mean, Speed might even take it serious enough to where he says I'm going to train for the Olympic trial.So you might see Speed at the Olympic trials, bro," he said.

Moroever, Gatlin weighed in IShowSpeed competing in a 100m race and expressed that according to him the youngster could register a 10.6s performance.

"Real deal, I think if Speed was to run today, if he was to try to run and actually get in a 100-meter race like Tyreek Hill, I would definitely give him somewhere around 10.6, 10.7. I definitely, if he runs faster now, I might be a little surprised, but I definitely think, right now, no training, just him putting on some spikes and trying, I think he's around 10.6, 10.7,”he added.

Usain Bolt opens up about competing with rival Justin Gatlin

Jamaican former athlete Usain Bolt becomes the official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Serbia - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt opened up about competing with Justin Gatlin during an appearance on the Ready Set Go Podcast. The Jamaican athlete called him one of the 'greatest' athletes that he had ever competed with.

Moreover, Bolt revealed that his coach Glen Mills often alerted him about Gatlin's presence in races as one of his main rivals who had the capacity to pose a serious challenge to him.

"I say this many times; if you see my interviews, I always say this: you're one of the greatest people I have ever competed with. My coach told me to listen; one guy is going to show up, and it’s going to be Justin. That's the respect my coach has for you," he said.

Futhermore, Bolt shared that this rivalry helped him to push himself to put forward his best performances during major events.

