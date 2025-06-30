Justin Gatlin reacts as Chris Robinson gets modeling contract after viral wardrobe mishap during race

Former Olympic champion sprinter Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts on American hurdler Chris Robinson's new assignment. The 24-year-old American athlete recently received a modeling contract after his viral wardrobe mishap during the 400m hurdles race at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet 2025.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Robinson has been offered a modeling contract by an underwear company Shinesty. The company is popular for its funny underwear, and have apparently found a suitable candidate in Chris Robinson to promote their latest brand of 'Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock' underwear!

Justin Gatlin couldn't help himself but express his thoughts on the situation as he posted on his Instagram story,

"Is that all it took to be a model? Lol"

Screengrab of Justin Gatlin's Instagram story on Chris Robinson [Image Source : Justin Gatlin's Instagram]

For the unversed, Chris Robinson is an American hurdler who represents the USA in the 400m as well as the 400m hurdles event. The hurdler suffered from wardrobe malfunction midway during the 400m hurdles race at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet 2025. However, Robinson overcame this unexpected hurdle to win the race with a seasonal best timing of 48.05 seconds!

Meanwhile, Justin Gatlin has been one of the fastest sprinters in the history of US track and field. After retirement, the sprinter co-founded a podcast channel 'Ready Set Go' with former Bahamian Olympian, Rodney Green.

Justin Gatlin reacts to the conversation between YouTuber 'IshowSpeed' and Usain Bolt

Justin Gatlin shares thoughts on the conversation between IshowSpeed and Usain Bolt [Image Source : Getty]

Justin Gatlin previously shared his thoughts on a recent conversation between sprinting legend Usain Bolt and popular YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed. IShowSpeed has been on a challenge spree, having competed against athletes like Noah Lyles and Ashton Hall in the past.

IShowSpeed recently shared a video message and Bolt was apparently impressed with his athletic skills. Bolt even offered to coach him to get faster. Gatlin shared his thoughts on his podcast show 'Ready Set Go', maintaining that the YouTuber could actually make it to the Olympic trials if he starts training seriously.

“They got each other's phone numbers, so they're going to talk. So you might see some things from Speed. I mean, Speed might even take it serious enough to where he says I'm going to train for the Olympic trial.So you might see Speed at the Olympic trials, bro," he said.

Interestingly, before Justin Gatlin made his predictions, IShowSpeed had already announced his plans of competing at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The YouTuber revealed in an interview in November 2024 that he aimed to compete in the 100m and the 200m events.

