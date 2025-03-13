Justin Gatlin reacts to Kaylyn Brown's exhausted look despite anchoring team to world record at Paris Olympics

The five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin recently shared his hilarious reaction to sprinter Kaylyn Brown finishing the USA Team mixed 4x400m relay prelims race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Brown finished the race but was unable to celebrate due to exhaustion.

The 20-year-old Arkansas Razorbacks student concluded the team’s last round, but she was not able to celebrate the achievement, due to exhaustion. The final moments of the race attracted a jovial response from Gatlin, who shared his response through his Instagram stories post. He mentioned:

“She was over it 😂”

Screenshot of Justin Gatlin's Instagram story post | Source: IG/justingatlin

Brown, along with Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Shamier Little, clocked the race in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds, setting a new world record in the mixed relay. The final at the 2024 Paris Olympics was won by the Netherlands, who surpassed the US team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Eugene Omalla, Femke Bol, Lieke Klaver and Isaya Klein Ikkink.

Kaylyn Brown won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay in Paris.

Justin Gatlin, meanwhile, is a ten-time World Championship medalist and was one of the top sprinters who competed in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events.

Justin Gatlin on his training workouts and philosophy

Justin Gatlin at the Ready Steady Tokyo - Athletics Olympic Test Event - Source: Getty

Justin Gatlin is one of the most iconic sprinters in the history of track and field. Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, he is also a two-time World Indoor Championships gold-medalist.

During his interview with “Mainathlet - Der Leichtathletik Podcast”, Gatlin shared his thoughts on why he still does workouts and maintains his fitness. He mentioned:

“Still doing more like speed endurance workouts not so much heavy like speed workouts but just to keep myself in shape. I love the way my body looked when I was in training and competing and as you become older, your body doesn't respond as well but I learned that habits is the way of life.” [1:39 onwards]

He continued:

“If you have bad habits, they're going to control the way you look the way you feel, same thing with good habits, they're going to control the way you look and the way you feel, so I love the way I looked. I always looked I was ready, felt like a superhero abs and pecs and shoulders and it's the same thing with just creating good habits.”

Gatlin defeated the Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt, twice in his decorated career. The first defeat for Bolt came at the Rome Diamond League in 2013 and the second was in the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

