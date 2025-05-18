Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green weigh in on the Dutch team's absence amid visa denial controversy at World Relays

Justin Gatlin and his fellow podcaster, Rodney Green, expressed concern over Femke Bol and the Dutch team's absence at the 2025 World Relays. The event was underway from May 10-11, and several players were absent from the roster due to visa inconveniences.

Justin Gatlin, the former track and field athlete who was a toe-to-toe rival of the legendary Usain Bolt, retired in 2022 but stays connected to his beloved sport. He discusses athletes, events, and related topics in the 'Ready Set Go' podcast with his fellow host and former track coach, Rodney Green.

A week ago, on May 10-11, the 2025 World Relays witnessed teams battle it out for a spot at the World Athletics Championships. However, teams like Nigeria lost their chances to be in the running after the Chinese officials disapproved their visas to enter Guangzhou.

Amid this controversy, the Dutch relay teams were nowhere to be seen on the line-ups, sparking concerns in track pundits, Justin Gatlin, and Rodney Green. In the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, the former said:

"The mystery deepens, man. I mean, we talked about this indoor. Well, we're saying that, well, we see Klaver. She's running the 400. But we've never, we didn't see a relay team for the world's indoors. So we're like, oh, maybe, you know, Femke Bol is, you know, taking a little time hiatus and the rest of the team is just kind of getting ready for outdoors. But here we are. We're outdoors now. We're at a championship. We're at the World Relays Championship. And there's not a Netherland racer in sight, as far as we could see. So my thought process is what's going on? Is it something deeper than just a couple of athletes who are maybe banged up? So I'm not sure, man. Like, it's very weird to see a team not show up at all." (16:40 onwards)

South Africa won three golds to claim top spot, and the US trailed in second on the medal table.

Justin Gatlin revealed how the rivalry between the USA and Jamaica began

Justin Gatlin and Bolt at the VIP's Attend The IAAF World Athletics Championships - (Source: Getty)

As the most decorated 100m sprinter of his time, Gatlin raised bars on the track and field for his Jamaican rivals to match. In his podcast episode once, he opened up about how he missed the competitiveness between the two nations. He also revealed that the rivalry stemmed from the Penn Relays traditionally.

"Everyone thinks that the rivalry of USA and Jamaica started with myself, Bolt, Yohan, Tyson [etc.] But from a traditional standpoint, it's right here [Penn Relays]. Penn Relays traditionally shows up and Jamaica comes to battle."

He added:

"They [Team Jamaica] save their money up, just to go battle at Penn Relays. It's an honor for them to be able to leave their country to come run at Penn Relays. They're gonna show up and show out bro."

Justin Gatlin boasts five medals from the Olympic Games, including one gold at the 2004 Athens edition.

