World Athletics Relays 2025 results: Kenny Bednarek's USA upset by Akani Simbine's South Africa, US sets mixed 4x400m Championship record

Day 2 of the 2025 World Athletics Relays started with the second round qualifiers for the World Championships. The qualifiers featured five relay events and were followed by the event finals of the respective events.
The Men's 4x400m second round qualifiers saw the USA win the event's second heat with a world lead run time of 2:56.68. The quartet included Elija Godwin, Justin Robinson, Kennedy Lightner, and Khaleb McRae. It defeated Australia and Qatar in the race to book their place at the World Championships 2025.
The USA also performed impressively in the Mixed 4x400m relay finals of the 2025 World Athletics Relays, where they clocked a Championship record of 3:09.54. The South African Men's 4x100m team, including Akani Simbine, gave a shocking upset to the star-studded US team featuring Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey. South Africa clocked a run time of 37.61 seconds, pushing the USA (37.66) to the second position in the finals of World Athletics Relays.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, along with the Jamaican quartet finished 3rd (42.33) in the Women's 4x100 relays behind Great Britain and Spain, who clocked 42.21 and 42.28 seconds respectively.
On that note, let's know all the results from the second day of the World Relays 2025.
World Athletics Relays 2025 Results: World Championships Qualifying Round 2 and Finals
Here are all the results from the 2025 World Athletics Relays Day 2:
Mixed 4x100m Relay:
- Canada- 40.30s
- Jamaica- 40.44s
- Great Britain- 40.88s
- Australia- 41.22s
- Italy- 41.25s
Mixed 4x400m Relay World Championships second round qualifiers:
- Italy- 3:12.53
- Spain- 3:12.55
- France- 3:12.66
- Canada- 3:12.95
- Germany- 3:13.35
- China- 3:13.39
Women's 4x400m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:
- Great Britain- 3:24.46
- Belgium- 3:24.52
- Poland- 3:24.56
- Ireland- 3:24.69
- Australia- 3.:27.31
- Switzerland- 3:32.37
Men's 4x400m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:
- USA- 2:56.68
- Australia- 2:59.73
- Qatar- 3:00.29
- Netherlands- 3:01.32
- Jamaica- 3:02:00
- Poland- 3:02.15
Women's 4x100m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:
- China- 43.03s
- France- 43.06s
- Italy- 43.12s
- Switzerland- 43.35s
- Poland- 43.38s
- Chile- 43.74s
Men's 4x100m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:
- China- 38.03s
- France- 38.31s
- Australia- 38.31s
- Ghana- 38.32s
- Belgium- 38.49s
- Kenya- 38.51s
Mixed 4x400m Relays Finals:
- USA- 3:09.54 (Championship Record)
- Australia- 3:12.20
- Kenya- 3:13.10
- Great Britain- 3:14.74
- South Africa- 3:16.29
Women's 4x100m Relay Finals:
- Great Britain- 42.21s
- Spain- 42.28s
- Jamaica- 42.33
- USA- 42.38s
- Canada- 42.46s
Men's 4x100m Relay Finals:
- South Africa- 37.61
- USA- 37.66
- Canada- 38.11
- Japan- 38.17
- Italy- 38.20
Women's 4x400m Relay Finals:
- Spain- 3:24.13
- USA- 3:24.72
- South Africa- 3:24.84
- Norway- 3:25.35
- Italy- 3:26.40
Men's 4x400m Relay Finals:
- South Africa- 2:57.50
- Belgium- 2:58.19
- Botswana- 2:58.27
- France- 2:58.80
- Kenya- 2:59.29