  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World Athletics Relays 2025 results: Kenny Bednarek's USA upset by Akani Simbine's South Africa, US sets mixed 4x400m Championship record

World Athletics Relays 2025 results: Kenny Bednarek's USA upset by Akani Simbine's South Africa, US sets mixed 4x400m Championship record

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified May 11, 2025 14:04 GMT
World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
USA at the 2025 World Athletics Relays (Image via: Getty)

Day 2 of the 2025 World Athletics Relays started with the second round qualifiers for the World Championships. The qualifiers featured five relay events and were followed by the event finals of the respective events.

Ad

The Men's 4x400m second round qualifiers saw the USA win the event's second heat with a world lead run time of 2:56.68. The quartet included Elija Godwin, Justin Robinson, Kennedy Lightner, and Khaleb McRae. It defeated Australia and Qatar in the race to book their place at the World Championships 2025.

The USA also performed impressively in the Mixed 4x400m relay finals of the 2025 World Athletics Relays, where they clocked a Championship record of 3:09.54. The South African Men's 4x100m team, including Akani Simbine, gave a shocking upset to the star-studded US team featuring Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey. South Africa clocked a run time of 37.61 seconds, pushing the USA (37.66) to the second position in the finals of World Athletics Relays.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, along with the Jamaican quartet finished 3rd (42.33) in the Women's 4x100 relays behind Great Britain and Spain, who clocked 42.21 and 42.28 seconds respectively.

On that note, let's know all the results from the second day of the World Relays 2025.

World Athletics Relays 2025 Results: World Championships Qualifying Round 2 and Finals

US Mixed 4x400m relay team at the 2025 World Athletics Relays (Image via: Getty)
US Mixed 4x400m relay team at the 2025 World Athletics Relays (Image via: Getty)

Here are all the results from the 2025 World Athletics Relays Day 2:

Ad

Mixed 4x100m Relay:

  1. Canada- 40.30s
  2. Jamaica- 40.44s
  3. Great Britain- 40.88s
  4. Australia- 41.22s
  5. Italy- 41.25s

Mixed 4x400m Relay World Championships second round qualifiers:

  1. Italy- 3:12.53
  2. Spain- 3:12.55
  3. France- 3:12.66
  4. Canada- 3:12.95
  5. Germany- 3:13.35
  6. China- 3:13.39

Women's 4x400m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:

  1. Great Britain- 3:24.46
  2. Belgium- 3:24.52
  3. Poland- 3:24.56
  4. Ireland- 3:24.69
  5. Australia- 3.:27.31
  6. Switzerland- 3:32.37

Men's 4x400m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:

  1. USA- 2:56.68
  2. Australia- 2:59.73
  3. Qatar- 3:00.29
  4. Netherlands- 3:01.32
  5. Jamaica- 3:02:00
  6. Poland- 3:02.15

Women's 4x100m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:

  1. China- 43.03s
  2. France- 43.06s
  3. Italy- 43.12s
  4. Switzerland- 43.35s
  5. Poland- 43.38s
  6. Chile- 43.74s
Ad

Men's 4x100m Relays World Championships second round qualifiers:

  1. China- 38.03s
  2. France- 38.31s
  3. Australia- 38.31s
  4. Ghana- 38.32s
  5. Belgium- 38.49s
  6. Kenya- 38.51s

Mixed 4x400m Relays Finals:

  1. USA- 3:09.54 (Championship Record)
  2. Australia- 3:12.20
  3. Kenya- 3:13.10
  4. Great Britain- 3:14.74
  5. South Africa- 3:16.29

Women's 4x100m Relay Finals:

  1. Great Britain- 42.21s
  2. Spain- 42.28s
  3. Jamaica- 42.33
  4. USA- 42.38s
  5. Canada- 42.46s

Men's 4x100m Relay Finals:

  1. South Africa- 37.61
  2. USA- 37.66
  3. Canada- 38.11
  4. Japan- 38.17
  5. Italy- 38.20

Women's 4x400m Relay Finals:

  1. Spain- 3:24.13
  2. USA- 3:24.72
  3. South Africa- 3:24.84
  4. Norway- 3:25.35
  5. Italy- 3:26.40

Men's 4x400m Relay Finals:

  1. South Africa- 2:57.50
  2. Belgium- 2:58.19
  3. Botswana- 2:58.27
  4. France- 2:58.80
  5. Kenya- 2:59.29
About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications