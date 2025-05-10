World Athletics Relays 2025 Results Day 1: TeeTee Terry’s USA to go up against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Jamaica in women's 4x100m relay finals

The 2025 World Athletics Relays began on Saturday, May 10, in Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China. The competition features six relay categories, most of which offer qualification spots for the upcoming World Athletics Championships, except for the mixed 4x100m relay.

For the World Championships in Tokyo scheduled from September 13 to 21 this year, qualification opportunities will be available on both days of the meet in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and the men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x400m relays.

Meanwhile, the mixed 4x100m relay is being introduced to the World Athletics Relays for the first time but will not be included in the global championships.

Compete Day 1 results for 2025 World Athletics Relays

Mixed 4x100m relay Final Qualifiers

Canada – 40.90s Jamaica – 41.04s Great Britain & NI – 41.05s Italy – 41.15s Australia – 41.15s Belgium – 41.24s France – 41.28s PR of China – 41.30s

Mixed 4x400m relay Final Qualifiers via World Championships Qualifying Round 1

United States – 3:11.37 Belgium – 3:11.83 Australia – 3:12.34 Ireland – 3:12.56 Poland – 3:12.70 Great Britain & NI – 3:13.28 Kenya – 3:13.41 South Africa – 3:13.79

Women's 4x100m relay Final Qualifiers via World Championships Qualifying Round 1

Spain – 42.18 Jamaica – 42.51 Belgium – 42.80 United States – 42.86 Great Britain & NI – 42.92 Germany – 42.98 Canada – 43.11 Netherlands – 43.13

Men's 4x100m relay Final Qualifiers via World Championships Qualifying Round 1

South Africa – 37.84 Japan – 37.84 United States – 37.86 Canada – 38.15 Italy – 38.16 Great Britain & NI – 38.18 Germany – 38.33 Poland – 38.43

Women's 4x400m relay Final Qualifiers via World Championships Qualifying Round 1

United States – 3:26.05 Spain – 3:26.25 France – 3:26.46 Norway – 3:26.61 Italy – 3:27.03 Canada – 3:27.28 Great Britain & NI – 3:27.47 Belgium – 3:27.78 South Africa – 3:28.01 Germany – 3:28.63

Men's 4x400m relay Final Qualifiers via World Championships Qualifying Round 1

South Africa – 3:00.00 France – 3:00.30 Kenya – 3:00.88 Botswana – 3:01.23 Belgium – 3:01.35 Great Britain & NI – 3:01.38 Portugal – 3:01.78 PR of China - 3:01.87

