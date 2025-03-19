  • home icon
  • Justin Gatlin shares 2-word message for Usain Bolt after his donation to former high school for ISSA Grace Kennedy Championships

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:20 GMT
16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Two
Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Jamaican legend Usain Bolt recently donated $2 million to his alma mater for the track and field 2025 championship. His charitable cause attracted admirable thoughts from five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin.

Usain Bolt attended William Knibb Memorial High School in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica and has recently donated to assist the school’s track and field team for the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association, Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

The track legend shared the news through his Instagram post. Former track and field star, Justin Gatlin, shared his thoughts on this benevolent cause through his Instagram story, writing:

“@usainbolt class act”
Screenshot of Usain Bolt's Instagram post
Screenshot of Usain Bolt's Instagram post | Credits: IG/usainbolt

The announcement of the $2 million donation was made by the principal of William Knibb Memorial High School, Linvern Wright. While addressing the students, Wright expressed his respectful sentiments to the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and highlighted his commitment to the high school despite going through recent uncertainties.

The 14-time World Championship medalist also runs his foundation, through which he aims to foster the cultural and educational development of children while supporting them to pursue their goals.

As per his official site, along with his high school, Green Island High School, Maggotty High School, New Forest High School, Sydney Pagon High School and Lacovia High School will be supported as well. Bolt’s donation will assist the schools in preparation for the upcoming games. The donation is intended to cover expenses related to food, housing and transportation.

Usain Bolt reflected on being the former track and field star of Jamaica

Usain Bolt at the Olympic Games 2016 Athletic, Track and Field
Usain Bolt at the Olympic Games 2016 Athletic, Track and Field - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt is one of the most decorated track and field athletes hailing from Jamaica, the powerhouse of track athletes. He has amassed prestigious accolades throughout his prominent career.

During his appearance in the “Ready Set Go” podcast with former track stars Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Bolt shared his thoughts on handling the expectations that came with his emerging fame and being the next track idol. He said:

“The good thing about it, I started young so I understood it. So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica that everywhere I went to Jamaica, people like 'Oh this young killer' so I was used to it and when I ran bad I was used to the backlash also. So I got back things I was young,” he shared. [38:57 onwards]
He continued:

“So I understood how it was you know what I mean and I kind of figured out by talking to older people like why they like this and they going 'bro that's just Jamaicans they love you when you're winning they hate you when you're losing'.”

youtube-cover

Along with Olympic and World Championship feats, Bolt also won three medals in the World Junior Championships. He also clinched four gold medals in the Central American and Caribbean Junior Championships in the U17 category.

Edited by Luke Koshi
