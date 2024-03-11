Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke impress at Florida Senior Swimming Championships with impressive victories

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke made a superb start to their campaign with victories in their signature event: the 1650-yard freestyle during the Florida Swimming Senior Championships. The Florida Swimming Senior Championship was scheduled between March 7 and March 10 and was held at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training.

Even though both swimmers weren't able to touch their personal bests in the discipline, they showed good signs ahead of the mega event in the summer- the Paris Olympics.

Finke won the boy's category event as he registered a run time of 14:34.70. He was quite far from breaking his personal best of 14:12.08, which he registered during the 2020 SEC Championships. However, his run time was quite similar to his dual meet results in the run-up to his double Olympic gold medals in 2020.

Katie Ledecky won the event in the women's category, registering a run time of 15:29.34, which was 28 seconds short of her run time in this very event last year. This was also her slowest time in the event since the 2012 NCSA Junior National Championships. Ledecky started off the race in a blistering fashion but faded as the race went along.

"Olympic Gold Medalists Bobby Finke, Katie Ledecky Win on Sunday at Florida Senior Champs"

Expand Tweet

Other winners of the championships in different events include Ekaterina Baranova (100m breaststroke), and Mabel Zavaros (200m breaststroke).

Katie Ledecky opens up about her preparations for the Paris Olympics

26-year-old Ledecky is gearing up for her fourth Olympic games. She debuted at the mega event at the age of 15 during the London Olympics in 2012. Recently in a conversation with People Magazine, Ledecky opened up about her preparations for the mega event in June. She said:

"I'm training hard. I'm in the pool 10 times a week. I'm in the weight room five times a week, just putting in the hours, trying to get better in training and competing about once a month."

During the interview, Ledecky also shared her excitement about representing the USA on the world stage and remarked that she hasn't been to Paris ever and will look to make a lot of memories in the capital of France.

"If you're on Team USA, you want to bring home some medals. For me, I've been building up and I want to produce some really great times, as well."

Katie Ledecky is already a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and will look forward to adding to her tally in Paris. Besides, she has also won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the event.