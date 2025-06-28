Keegan Bassett reacts as brothers Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller earn rare wrestling honor for their high school

Bo Bassett’s brother, Keegan Bassett, reacted as his school, Bishop McCort, currently has three of the top four pound-for-pound (P4P) high school wrestlers in the country. The Pennsylvania powerhouse now stands as one of the most dominant programs in the nation, led by Jax Forrest (#1), Bo Bassett (#2), and Melvin Miller (#4).

Bishop McCort has three of the top four pound-for-pound high school wrestlers, according to MatScouts’ latest rankings on Rokfin. Keegan Bassett, the younger brother of Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller, shared the update on Instagram on June 27.

“Let’s go,” wrote Keegan on his Instagram story while reacting to the rare wrestling honor.

Screenshot of Instagram story (via IG/@keegan.bassett)

Keegan has consistently supported both of his brothers. Most recently, he showed strong backing when they each decided to remove Iowa from their college lists. Bo had initially committed to Iowa in February, but announced his decommitment from the program last week. Shortly after, Melvin also left Iowa out of his top eight schools.

All three brothers are standout wrestlers at Bishop McCort High School. Bo is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 and is entering his senior year. Meanwhile, Miller is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 and recently concluded his sophomore year. Keegan is a rising talent in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling and is also a 2025 World Team member.

Bo Bassett penned a note after the U20 World Team Trials

Bo Bassett shared a message after his heartbreaking semifinal loss at the 2025 World Team Trials. At the 2025 U.S. Open U20 Wrestling Championships, he finished third and was aiming to qualify for the World Team Trials to represent the team at the upcoming World Championships. However, he missed out on a podium finish at WTT.

After the loss, Bassett penned a message via Instagram on June 5.

“U20 WTT – Blessed for my Six Battles. After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1 in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh, and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸

I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses. Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow. To my coaches, teammates, family, supporters — thank you. To the doubters & weird AI articles — thank you too.”

Recently, Titan Mercury Wrestling Club announced the addition of Bo Bassett to the club via an Instagram post. The club, founded in 2012, has trained many elite wrestlers, including David Taylor and Kyle Dake, among others.

