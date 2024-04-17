Kenny Bednarek increases the anticipation by sharing his upcoming competition schedule ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

With about three months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kenny Bednarek shared his upcoming season schedule with the fans, building up the excitement for the world's greatest sporting event.

Bednarek, who secured a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 200m event after finishing behind Canada's Andre De Grasse, clocking a stunning time of 19.68 seconds, is all set to compete at multiple events before the upcoming Games in the French capital.

The American sprinter will be seen competing at the 2024 Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour next, slated for Saturday, April 20, at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Bednarek secured a silver medal in the men's 100m at the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour following Omanyala Ferdinand, by clocking his season best of 9.98 seconds.

The Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour will be followed by the 2024 Doha Diamond League on May 10 in Qatar. A week later, after competing in Doha, the 25-year-old will be seen competing at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix scheduled on May 17 and 18 at the Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

On May 25, 2024, the Olympic and the world championships medalist will be seen competing at one of the most anticipated Diamond League Meetings - the Prefontaine Classic, scheduled at the home ground - Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

He will return to Hayward Field to vie for an Olympic spot at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials scheduled from June 21 to 30.

Kenny Bednarek has two victories so far in the 2024 season

Kenny Bednarek speaks during the Team USA Media Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024, in New York City.

Kenny Bednarek competed in his season opener at the 2024 Miramar Invitational held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida on Saturday, April 6.

The 25-year-old secured a gold medal in the men's 200m event after clocking a remarkable time of 20.35 seconds. He defeated Christian Coleman and Rushen McDonald, who clocked 20.43 and 21.09 seconds, respectively.

Within a week, at the Tom Jones Memorial held at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida, on the weekend of April 12 and 13, 2024, Kenny Bednarek tied with the three-peat champion Noah Lyles in the men's 100m event, clocking a stunning time of 10.01 seconds. They were followed by Kyree King, who crossed the finish line just 00.01 seconds behind the two Olympians.

Both athletes clocked the 2024 season's second-fastest 100m time with 10.01 seconds. Favour Ashe registered the season's fastest time at the Florida Relays with an impressive time of 9.99 seconds.

