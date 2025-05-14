Khaby Lame sends 2-word message as Usain Bolt strikes signature pose in front of own statue

Usain Bolt received praise from Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame, as the former athlete struck his signature pose in front of his statue at the Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, Florida. Bolt had the moment before the Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track went underway in Miami on May 2-5, 2025.

Usain Bolt was a force to be reckoned with in his active years. He brought the world to the edge of its seats when he broke the 100m world record at the 2008 Summer Olympics and improved upon the time at the 2009 World Championships. His winning time of 9.58s still stands strong to this day.

At the same World Championships, Bolt broke the 200m world record (19.19s) by the largest margin in World Championships history. The 38-year-old has the most decorated resume of any male track and field athlete, receiving several honors from various organizations and inspiring millions.

The Ansin Sports Complex in Miami honored the world's fastest man with his sculpture in 2024. One of Bolt's popular quotes was also carved, reading:

"Anything is possible, don't think limits"

Ahead of the Grand Slam Track event in Miami in May 2025, its official Instagram handle shared some pictures of the event day when the statue was unveiled in Usain Bolt's presence. Khaby Lame, the Senegalese-Italian influencer and social media personality, reacted to the throwback post, sharing it on his Instagram story with the caption:

"The greatest @usainbolt"

Bolt retired from his sport at the 2017 World Championships, the first time he finished in third place in his signature event.

Usain Bolt once opened up about his most heartbreaking 100m stint

Bolt at the 13th IAAF World Athletics Championships Daegu 2011 - Day Eight - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt broke the world record at the 2019 Worlds and vied for a title defense in 2011. However, he had a false start in the finals and was disqualified from the race despite clocking the fastest time in the semi-finals. Reflecting on the heartbreaking fate, Bolt talked about it after 14 years in Puma's Go Wild podcast.

"Actually, I was so focused, I couldn't believe what had happened. It was a shock to my system, when it happened I was like, "what did i just do?" I was like no. So I wasn't even listening or thinking about anything else, I couldn't focus on anything else. I could not tell you how somebody's face was looking or anything, I was just like, what did I do? I wasn't one of those athletes to go, oh I need to stay in there, so I didn't fuss." (beginning 6:02)

Bolt received four Laureus Sportsman of the Year honors and multiple other awards. He was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2016.

