"Kind of slow at the moment" - Alica Schmidt struggles during her first sprinting session after 3 weeks of high-altitude training

German runner Alica Schmidt is back after an intense training in South Africa. The middle-distance runner was undergoing high-altitude training for three weeks in South Africa.
After the intense training, Schmidt underwent a sprinting session. She didn't seem satisfied with the same, struggling during her first sprinting session since the high-altitude training, and she claimed to work on it in the following weeks.
"I'm running kinda slow at the moment, and I have to work on it in the next few weeks," she said.
Schmidt shared the video of her sprinting session on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption:
"Do you want more training insights? 💪🏼 #trackandfield #running #sprint #800m"
Schmidt also shared a glimpse of her training session from South Africa a few weeks ago.
“Anzeige | Day in my life as an athlete 💪🏼 I‘m currently in training camp in South Africa and training twice a day. You can probably imagine it’s intense for the body but also for the skin!” she wrote in the caption
Alica Schmidt represented Germany in the women's 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics. She had earlier declared to switch to 800m from her usual distance of 400m.
Alica Schmidt once revealed her thoughts on juggling between athletics and social media
Alica Schmidt is not only popular on the track, but also equally popular as a social media icon. In a conversation with Olympics.com in August 2022, the German runner opened up on handling the two fields simultaneously.
For Schmidt, being active on social media is more of a necessity than a choice. She explained:
"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."
"Sometimes it's not that easy. The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports," Schmidt added.
After her training camp, Alica Schmidt did a photoshoot for a prominent publication in Germany. She hopes to make it count at the World Championships scheduled to be held later this year.