"Was a bit scared"- Alica Schmidt opens up after emotional reunion with special companion after month apart

Alica Schmidt opened up about an emotional reunion with her pet dog Rudi after spending a month apart. Back in early March, her family adopted the puppy, an update she had shared on her Instagram.
Schmidt, who has transitioned to a different event from her usual 400m distance this season, ran her first-ever official indoor 800m race at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt, where she clocked a time of 2:05.57. In her final indoor meet of the season, she narrowly missed out on a podium finish, placing fourth at the German Indoor Championships with a time of 2:09.90.
With her outdoor season debut still to come, Alica Schmidt shared glimpses of her emotional reunion with her pet on Instagram, captioning it:
“Was a bit scared that Rudi wouldn’t remember me after being away for a while. How big he’s gotten!”
During their reunion, Rudi was seen wagging his tail, running around and jumping on the German athlete in excitement. The 26-year-old also posted glimpses of her thoughts before the reunion.
“One month ago. He was such a baby. Today I finally get to see him again"
In the 2024 season, Schmidt’s notable performances include helping the German team secure a position at the Paris Olympics with her outing at the World Athletics Relays and a third-place finish at the ISTAF Berlin in the 600m event.
Alica Schmidt gave a glimpse into her life as an athlete during her training camp in South Africa. She reflected on what a usual training day looked like while the camp was ongoing. Notably, the camp is now over and she is back in Germany.
While sharing the video on her Instagram on March 30, she captioned the post, writing:
“Anzeige | Day in my life as an athlete 💪🏼 I‘m currently in training camp in South Africa and training twice a day. You can probably imagine it’s intense for the body but also for the skin!”
Schmidt's day included getting ready for her first session at 7:30 AM, followed by a workout session on the bike and finishing her first workout by 10:40 AM. She then showered, used skincare products by BioTherm for recovery and cooked lunch with training partners at noon. The day concluded with a second gym session at 3:30 PM and a girls' dinner night at 7:00 PM.