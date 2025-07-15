Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson win hearts with a wholesome gesture with special athletes

Prominent Jamaican athletes Shericka Jackson and Kishane Thompson recently won hearts by making a special gesture to support solidarity and inclusion in sports. The duo has delivered significant performances in the 2025 season so far.

Thompson was last seen in action at the Prefontaine Classic, which took place on July 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. Here, he dominated the 100m lineup by recording a time of 9.85s to nab the title and defeat Zharnel Hughes and Trayvon Bromell, who claimed the second and third places, respectively.

On the other hand, Jackson was also seen competing in the 100m dash at the Prefontaine Classic, where she ended up in third place behind Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha'Carri Richardson by clocking 10.92s.

Shortly after their run at the Prefontaine Classic campaign, both the Jamaican athletes were seen supporting inclusion in the sport at the Lignano meeting by showcasing a special gesture of participating in the Special Olympics Race at the meet.

They joined the specially-abled athletes in two 50-meter races and sent a powerful message of solidarity in sports. One of the track insiders shared a video of them running at the event on X, writing:

"Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson ran in two 50m races with Special Olympics athletes at the Lignano Meeting!"

Ahead of competing at the Prefontaine Classic, Thompson delivered a remarkable performance at the Jamaican National Championships, by clocking a world-leading time of 9.75s in the 100m dash.

Shericka Jackson made her feelings known about her transformation from last year

Shericka Jackson recently sat for an interview with Sportsmax.tv, where she opened up about how much she has transformed from last year. She reflected on her run at the Olympic Trials, stating that she did it with an injury she was unaware of.

Following this, she emphasized that she was no longer dwelling in the past and said that now she is in a healthy year.

“I don’t dwell on last year. It was a rollercoaster. At Jamaica Trials, I probably ran with a strained quad that I didn’t know about. Last year was what it was and I just want to focus on what is next because I’m in a healthy year,” Shericka Jackson said.

Expressing her happiness about clinching a spot in the Jamaican team for the World Athletics Championships, she added:

“It has been going good. I think it takes time when you had so much go wrong last year. It takes a bit of time to get back in the groove and everything. As I said, I’m healthy now and I’m happy I made another team."

Shericka Jackson made her way to the Jamaican team by competing at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials at Kingston's Stadium on June 27. Here, she competed in the 100m dash and earned a second-place finish after clocking 10.88s.

