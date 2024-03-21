"Knowing that Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are still in the sport is something I really look up to": 16-year-old gymnast Tiana Sumanasekera

16-year-old gymnast sensation Tiana Sumanasekera is reported to be training with the four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Sumanasekera was only eight when Biles clinched four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sumanasekera and Simone Biles are training at the gym owned by Biles and her parents, World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas. Speaking about her journey so far in her career, the 16-year-old stated to the reporters of Olympics.com:

"I mean, sometimes it doesn’t even hit me, but when it does, it’s just like, ‘Wow. I’ve really come this far.’ It’s incredible because knowing my younger self, I was just in the sport because I absolutely loved it, and I had such a passion for it."

The 16-year-old lauds praise on Biles and Jordan Chiles as she adds further:

"Knowing that they are still in the sport and they’re still incredible, they’re in amazing shape… is something that I really look up to and want to be the same."

The 16-year-old started her gymnastics journey at the West Valley Gymnastics. While training there she finished ninth all-around in the 2022 junior US Championships. After this competition, Sumanasekera moved from California to Texas and joined the World Champions Center owned by Biles and her family.

During her time at the WCC, the California native has improved a lot under the mentorship of Laurent Land and Cecile. The youngster hasn't been in action this season since missing the Winter games. However, she has some big aspirations going forward with the 2028 Olympics being her major aim. In a recent statement, the 16-year-old told the Olympics.com:

"I would love to try for the ’28 Olympics. I mean, whatever happens, happens, but that is the goal."

Will Simone Biles compete in 2024?

Simone Biles

Simone Biles will be competing in 2024 but she hasn't announced when she will be returning. The 27-year-old missed the Winters Cup and is reported to come back in May.

Biles is likely to return either at the US Classics taking place between May 17-18 in Hartford or the National Championships which is scheduled from May 30 and will continue till June 2 in Texas. Both of these events are a way to qualify for the Olympic trials.

However, the Ohio native already has a berth booked at the Olympic trials as she was a part of the US team that competed in the Belgium World Championships last year. At the latest, Simone Biles should be back in action at the Olympic trials scheduled to happen between June 27-30 in Minneapolis.