Kyle Dake opens up about following his father's path while making major announcement about wrestling future

Kyle Dake recently made his feelings known about following his father's path while announcing his participation in the first professional wrestling event with the Real American Freestyle Series. The event is scheduled to commence on August 30, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.Dake was last seen in action on the mat at the Final X, which took place on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark. He locked horns with Zahid Valencia in the men's 86 kg division, where the latter showcased dominance and bested Dake in two straight matches.The 34-year-old wrestler claimed a 5-3 victory in their first match and went on to dominate the second showdown too by registering a 4-1 win over the 34-year-old. Weeks after this loss, Dake is now all set to compete for the first time in the Real American Freestyle Series, just like his father, Douglas Dake, who passed away in April 2024, ahead of his Paris Olympics campaign.Making a major announcement about his participation in the freestyle wrestling match with RAF, he shared a few pictures of him on the mat along with a picture of him and his father on Instagram. Making his feelings known about this new journey, he penned a caption that read:&quot;Life is Good! The very first @rafwrestlingusa professional freestyle wrestling card is in 8 days, excited to compete where my dad spent his days wrestling and causing a ruckus, Cleveland! Ohio knows wrestling and the rest of the card is going to be 🔥&quot; wrote Kyle Dake. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe wrestler will be squaring off against Dean Hamiti in the first round of the upcoming event.Kyle Dake made his feelings known about overcoming his father's loss after securing a spot on the Senior World Team Kyle Dake opened up about overcoming his father's loss after claiming a spot in the World Championships with his stellar performance at the Senior World Team Trials, which took place from May 16-17 at the Norton Healthcare Sports &amp; Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.The New York-born wrestler got the better of Carter Starroci in the 86 kg men's freestyle wrestling category, and following this feat, the 34-year-old spoke to USA Wrestling, where he opened up about overcoming his father's death, revealing that he grew a lot in faith. Opening up about the adversities and his journey, he said:&quot;A big transition for me the past year and a half, you know, just everything was going on with my dad, and thinking that I had a lot of the answers and finding out that I don't,&quot; Dake said. &quot;You know, and I've grown a lot in my faith. I found Jesus, and you know he's been a huge part in me being able to grieve and heal. So I'm super thankful for that. And it's interesting just because it was my own journey. You know, I had something pretty terrible have to happen for me to get there,&quot; Kyle Dake said. (1:22 onwards).Kyle Dake also competed in the US Open Wrestling Championship this year, where he participated in the men's 86 kg category on April 26, 2025. However, he fell short in claiming the title after being bested by Zahid Valencia in the last round.