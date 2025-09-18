Kyle Dake reacts as Helen Maroulis continues legacy with fourth gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships

Kyle Dake reacted to Helen Maroulis continuing her legacy with yet another victory at the World Wrestling Championships. The 33-year-old wrestler won the gold medal in the women's 57kg. freestyle category by defeating Il Sim Son of North Korea in an intense clash at the World Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia. The Olympic medalist shared an X post by USA Wrestling about the victory of Helen Maroulis over the North Korean wrestler. This is the fourth gold medal overall for the American wrestler, who had previously won the World Championship title in 2015, 2017, and 2021 respectively. Dake congratulated Maroulis for the historic achievement as he wrote on his X timeline [formerly Twitter] : &quot;The toughness to go get it with short time!!&quot;With the gold medal at Zagreb, Helen Maroulis has eight World Championship medals [including four gold medals] to her credit. The 33-year-old wrestler also has three Olympic medals in her kitty, Including a historic gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. On the other hand, Kyle Dake has five World Championship medals in his collection, including four gold medals overall. Dake had previously won a silver medal in his appearance at the Belgrade edition of the World Championships held in 2023. When Kyle Dake opened up about overcoming his father's loss at the World Team Trials Kyle Dake talks about overcoming his father's loss before the World Team Trials [Image Source : Getty] Kyle Dake opened up about his personal tragedy, when he lost his father Doug Dake last year. In his conversation with USA Wrestling after winning the World Team Trials in 2025, the Olympic medalist wrestler remarked, &quot;A big transition for me the past year and a half, you know, just everything was going on with my dad, and thinking that I had a lot of the answers and finding out that I don't,&quot; Dake said. &quot;You know, and I've grown a lot in my faith. I found Jesus, and you know he's been a huge part in me being able to grieve and heal. So I'm super thankful for that. And it's interesting just because it was my own journey. You know, I had something pretty terrible have to happen for me to get there,&quot; Kyle Dake said. (1:22 onwards).Kyle Dake defeated Carter Starocci in the men's 86kg. freestyle wrestling category. Dake then faced wrestling stalwart and eventual world champion wrestler Zahid Valencia at the Final X. However, Dake lost both the games by 1-4 and 3-5 respectively. Dake was last seen in action at the Real American Freestyle event, which he won with ease by a huge margin of 11-0.