Kyle Dake reacts as Helen Maroulis continues legacy with fourth gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:49 GMT
Kyle Dake on Helen Maroulis winning yet another World Championships [Image Source : Getty]
Kyle Dake on Helen Maroulis winning yet another World Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Kyle Dake reacted to Helen Maroulis continuing her legacy with yet another victory at the World Wrestling Championships. The 33-year-old wrestler won the gold medal in the women's 57kg. freestyle category by defeating Il Sim Son of North Korea in an intense clash at the World Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Olympic medalist shared an X post by USA Wrestling about the victory of Helen Maroulis over the North Korean wrestler. This is the fourth gold medal overall for the American wrestler, who had previously won the World Championship title in 2015, 2017, and 2021 respectively.

Dake congratulated Maroulis for the historic achievement as he wrote on his X timeline [formerly Twitter] :

"The toughness to go get it with short time!!"
also-read-trending Trending
With the gold medal at Zagreb, Helen Maroulis has eight World Championship medals [including four gold medals] to her credit. The 33-year-old wrestler also has three Olympic medals in her kitty, Including a historic gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

On the other hand, Kyle Dake has five World Championship medals in his collection, including four gold medals overall. Dake had previously won a silver medal in his appearance at the Belgrade edition of the World Championships held in 2023.

When Kyle Dake opened up about overcoming his father's loss at the World Team Trials

Kyle Dake talks about overcoming his father's loss before the World Team Trials [Image Source : Getty]
Kyle Dake talks about overcoming his father's loss before the World Team Trials [Image Source : Getty]

Kyle Dake opened up about his personal tragedy, when he lost his father Doug Dake last year. In his conversation with USA Wrestling after winning the World Team Trials in 2025, the Olympic medalist wrestler remarked,

"A big transition for me the past year and a half, you know, just everything was going on with my dad, and thinking that I had a lot of the answers and finding out that I don't," Dake said. "You know, and I've grown a lot in my faith. I found Jesus, and you know he's been a huge part in me being able to grieve and heal. So I'm super thankful for that. And it's interesting just because it was my own journey. You know, I had something pretty terrible have to happen for me to get there," Kyle Dake said. (1:22 onwards).
Kyle Dake defeated Carter Starocci in the men's 86kg. freestyle wrestling category. Dake then faced wrestling stalwart and eventual world champion wrestler Zahid Valencia at the Final X. However, Dake lost both the games by 1-4 and 3-5 respectively. Dake was last seen in action at the Real American Freestyle event, which he won with ease by a huge margin of 11-0.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

