The Oklahoma Sooners women's gymnastics team won the 2025 NCAA National Championship on Saturday. The team recently received congratulatory wishes from the NFL's Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Murray played with the Sooners football team (2016-18) and won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in his final season. He also won the Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award in 2018. He was selected first overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Through his X post, he expressed his thoughts on the Sooners' NCAA National Championship win. He wrote:

“Congrats to my Sooners on their 7th National Championship.. Inspiring & dominant!☝️@OU_WGymnastics”

In his debut NFL season, Murray was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2020 and 2021. He also won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and was named the AP College Football Player of the Year.

The Sooners women's gymnastics team won its seventh NCAA title in Fort Worth, Texas. They defeated the UCLA Bruins, led by two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles. The other two teams that ended in the top four were the Utah Red Rocks and the Missouri Tigers.

Oklahoma Sooners star Jordan Bowers reflects on winning the 2025 NCAA Championship title

Jordan Bowers at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

One of the most prominent artistic gymnasts, Jordan Bowers, will conclude her collegiate career on a high note. During her post-game interview with the SEC Network, the 12-time WCGA All-American shared her thoughts on winning the NCAA title, highlighting the team's dedication and resilience from last year's loss. She said:

"Oh my gosh, just truly a fairy tale ending. You do not want to go out any other way and to do it with these girls and how close we are, how hard we've worked. Everything we've carried from last year too. It just means so much more and I'm so freaking proud of this team. I'm so proud to be a Sooner."

She added:

"Obviously, last year was a tough loss, but you have to grow from it and we have learned so much this season, we've grown so much and you just have to take everything with a grain of salt and just move on and put your best foot forward not make the moment bigger than yourself and do what you know how to do every single day and that's exactly what we did."

Jordan Bowers is the 2025 NCAA all-around individual champion and has earned Big 12 individual champion titles seven times.

