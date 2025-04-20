"People couldn't let go of what happened last year"-Oklahoma Sooners' Audrey Davis makes feelings known after NCAA Gymnastics Championship win

Oklahoma Sooners' Audrey Davis expressed her thoughts after the team won the NCAA Gymnastics Championship Title for the fifth time. The American athlete expressed her elation at the outstanding victory and shared how the team was truly focused on putting forward their best performance after a heartbreaking exit in the semi-finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships last year.

In the previous season, the Oklahoma Sooners had a disappointing exit as the team saw multiple falls in the first few minutes of the semifinals. This brought about a lot of backlash on social media, and Audrey Davis spoke about it in a post-match press conference.

Davis said that the major setback last year helped the team to look into their shortcomings and prepare in a better way. Moreover, Audrey Davis shared how she put in a lot of pressure on herself before stepping into the NCAA Championships, as she wanted the best for her team.

"I think we all hold things personally. I take things to heart. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I think that just going through this year, obviously, we are focused on our gymnastics, doing our best for each other, but then you have everybody taking behind-the-scenes about what's going on and throughout the season we were doing amazing gymnastics but people couldn't let go of what happened last year and I think that's what made is better," she said.

"Going through it, learning, growing, doing our best, and I did put a lot of pressure on myself, I was not free on Thursday. I just put a lot of pressure on myself to do the best I could for my team and I wanted to do better than I was and that's alright, sometimes things happen, but I think that today I came in here and I was like, 'You know what, you got nothing to lose. Today is the day to do your best gymnastics,'" she added.

