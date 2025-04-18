“Tough to have that kind of criticism" - NCAA finalist Oklahoma Sooners' coach K.J. Kindler opens about backlash after semi-final exit in last season

2025 NCAA Championships finalist Oklahoma Sooners' coach K.J. Kindler recently reflected on a year filled with criticism after their last year's semifinal exit. The Sooners missed the qualification for the final round after settling in third place at the semifinal.

While Utah and Florida earned 197.9375 and 197.8750, respectively to settle in the first two places, the Sooners missed the spot, collecting 196.6625 points. However, the semifinal was affected by three falls on vault and two on beam last year. They received criticism after failing to earn the spot following their two consecutive wins in 2022 and 2023.

Following their recent feat, coach Kindler reflected on the past year when the squad faced harsh criticism, stating it is unfair to put so much hate on young athletes.

“It’s been a long 364 days,” Kindler said. “And I don’t ever want to see TV footage of Oklahoma falling over and over again on vault. That dragon is slayed and we’re past it. I do think they had a heavy weight on their shoulder, not from their teammates, not from themselves so much, but the public and the media.” (via Olympics.com)

“It’s been tough to have that kind of criticism coming at you every week, weekend and week out for these 18 to 22 year olds. Maybe our staff can handle it, but I do think that the level of hate that has come their way is really disappointing,” she added.

Oklahoma Sooners dominated the first semifinal round to earn a spot at the 2025 NCAA Championships final

Jordan Bowers of the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Seattle Regional gymnastics meet. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners grabbed a spot in the final showdown of the 2025 NCAA Championships after topping the first semifinal round, which included Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, and Alabama. They continued their dominance in the first semifinal after having finished in top place at the Seattle regional final with 198.450 points.

The Sooners scored 197.5500 points in their recent faceoff. They posted 49.4000, 49.3500, 49.5250, and 49.2750 points on bars, beam, floor, and vault, respectively. Sooners' senior Jordan Bowers dominated the all-around event with 39.7125 points.

The squad will vie against Utah, UCLA, and Missouri to clinch the collegiate title. The final round of the 2025 NCAA Championships will be held on Saturday, April 19, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. The Oklahoma Sooners have won six (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023) NCAA titles since 1982, all under coach K.J. Kindler.

