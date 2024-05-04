"Lake Michigan definitely didn’t disappoint" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens hit the limit when fishing with his Chicago Bears teammates

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens took to fishing at Lake Michigan in Illinois, where he and a couple of his Chicago Bears teammates caught 25 fish in less than an hour.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been married since 2023, the same year the latter was signed by the football team Green Bay Packers on a one-year contract.

In 11 game starts during his tenure with the Packers, he had 51 solo tackles. He has a total of 143 solo tackles in 30 career starts across 48 regular season games. Simone Biles' husband had a stellar trajectory with the Packers last year, after which, he signed contract with the Bears for two years, starting in 2024.

Shifting from the football arena, Jonathan Owens unlocked his fishing talent while sailing on the deep blue water. As part of the Chicago Bears now, he accompanied his team for fishing at Lake Michigan, one of North America's five Great Lakes and also the second-largest in the list. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 28-year-old NFL safety wrote:

"Lake Michigan definitely didn’t disappoint. Wasn’t even on the water an hour and we hit our limit"

He posted a carousel of photos that featured him with his team, posing with the fish they caught from the boat. When Jonathan Owens held up a quivering fish, one of them was heard saying from the background:

"You got the biggest one so far, buddy"

In one of his Instagram stories, Simone Biles' husband Owens also gave the statistics on their combined productivity. The caption reads:

"Hit our limit already, we caught 25 fish in 45 minutes...crazy"

Simone Biles celebrates Jonathan Owens' Chicago Bears deal

Simone Biles in training in February 2024

After the news of Owens' Bears' new phase surfaced, wife Biles took to her X handle to announce that her husband will now grace the Chicago football arena. Her tweet reads:

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha"

Expand Tweet

One of her tweets also brought her love for the Illinois city to the fore. Her comment read:

"also I just love the city of Chicago"

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Owens has commenced his journey with the Bears team for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Simone Biles will look to make her 3rd Olympic appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.