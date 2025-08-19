The Lausanne Diamond League will begin on August 9, 2025, and will be conducted over two days. Day 1 will be featuring only the men's pole vault, whereas Day 2 will be featuring the rest of the Diamond League events from the 100m to the 5000m.

The event witnessed two major withdrawals a day before the commencement of the races. Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson announced their withdrawal from the men's 100m and the women's 200m, respectively. While Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson was reported to have had 'shin discomfort' since his previous appearance at the Silesia Diamond League, Shericka Jackson did not specify any reasons for her withdrawal.

Despite the absence of these two athletes, the Lausanne Diamond League promises an incredible lineup of athletes that includes Noah Lyles, Oblique Seville, Grant Fisher, Dina Asher-Smith, Brittany Brown, McKinzie Long, and Anna Hall, among others.

Lausanne Diamond League 2025: Where and how to watch, Complete live-streaming details

Noah Lyles will be in action in Lausanne - Source: Getty

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Wanda Diamond League in selected territories. The broadcast will begin at 20:00 local time and 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Fans in the USA can watch the complete live stream of the event on FloTrack. Whereas fans in the UK can watch the track meet on BBC iPlayer. Supersport has the streaming rights for the African sub-continent.

Fans can also visit this link and click on the right-hand top corner (About -Where to watch) for details about specific territorial broadcast partners globally.

Lausanne Diamond League 2025 complete schedule

The complete schedule for the Lausanne Diamond League 2025 over the course of two days is as follows. All times mentioned in the list are in Eastern Time, whereas the local time is (GMT/UTC+2).

August 19, 2025

12:00 PM - Men's Pole Vault

August 20, 2025

1:30 PM – Shot Put Men

1:43 PM – Javelin Women

2:04 PM – 400m Women

2:05 PM – Pole Vault Women

2:11 PM – 800m Women

2:23 PM – 110m Hurdles Men

2:25 PM – High Jump Women

2:29 PM – 3000m Steeplechase Women

2:49 PM – 200m Women

2:50 PM - Long Jump Men

2:55 PM – 5000m Men

3:14 PM – 100m Hurdles Women

3:23 PM – 800m Hurdles Men

3:32 PM – 400m Hurdles Men

3:40 PM – 100m Men

3:52 PM – 4x100m Women

