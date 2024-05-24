  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Leon Marchand breaks 100m breaststroke meet record at Speedo Grand Challenge 2024

Leon Marchand breaks 100m breaststroke meet record at Speedo Grand Challenge 2024

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified May 24, 2024 22:09 GMT
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2
Leon Marchand goes nig at the Speedo Grand Challenge 2024

Leon Marchand, the 22-year-old French swimmer put up a remarkable performance in the 100m breaststroke event of the ongoing Speedo Grand Challenge 2024. Having registered a duration of 1:00.62, the Toulouse native broke the meet record that was held by the seven-time Olympic medalist from Japan, Kosuke Kitajima (1:00.63).

With this performance, Marchand also went past his own personal best of 1:01.2 in the event, which he registered during the French Elite Championships in 2023.

After a superb performance in the prelims of the event, Leon Marchand will look to deliver a similar showing in the finals of the event. However, he will face tough resistance from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Michael Andrew. With a personal best of 58.14 seconds at the 2020 USA Swimming trials, Andrew will pose a serious challenge to the Marchand in the finals.

However, Marchand will be delighted with his performance as it comes just a few weeks ahead of the French Elite Championships, which will serve as France's Olympic qualifying event for swimming. His success will give him a lot of confidence as he looks to make it to the quadrennial event.

Leon Marchand impresses at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships

Leon Marchand at the TYR Swim Pro Series (Photo: Getty)
Leon Marchand at the TYR Swim Pro Series (Photo: Getty)

Competing for Arizona State University, Leon Marchand produced a stunning performance at the NCAA Division I Swimming Championships. He not only helped his university clinch the championships with 523.5 points but also registered numerous laurels and records on a personal note.

His most praiseworthy performance came in the Men's 500-yard freestyle finals as he clinched the top position on the podium at 4:02.31. Texas's Luke Hobson and Georgia's Jake Magahey ended second and third respectively.

Marchand's next major performance in the 2024 edition of the NCAA Division I Championships came in the 400m Individual medley event. He touched the finishing line in 3:12.12 which was also a pool record (2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chase Kalisz held the previous record).

He did well in the Men's 200-yard breaststroke event as well as he touched the finishing line in 1:46.35, which is an NCAA record. Besides these individual performances, Marchand also helped the ASU to clinch the 400 freestyle relay event alongside Jack Dolan, Patrick Sammon JR, and Jonny Kulow.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी