"Let black women be silly and have fun"- Gabby Thomas lashes out at fan over 'white woman' comment as she attempts popular dance move 'Dougie'

Gabby Thomas snapped back at a fan who passed a 'white woman' comment as the Olympian attempted the popular dance move, Bougie. Thomas came fresh off attending the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festivals event in Austin, Texas.

Gabby Thomas is a regular on social media, posting about her life off the track. She often updates about her progress on the training ground and at the gym and offers glimpses of brand campaigns, event appearances, and others, especially after winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games.

She recently joined the likes of Nikki Hitz, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird at the SXSW event in Texas. Simultaneously, she also posted a dance video on her TikTok handle, trying out Bougie, a hip-hop dance move, where a person moves the body from side to side accompanied with a hand movement.

The same video reshared on X garnered a comment by a fan, who called Thomas a 'white woman' and refused to elaborate on the matter.

"This is a white woman.....I will not elaborate"

Thomas, displeased with the line, replied:

"ew"

The social media user then clarified that her comment was only based on the three-time Olympic gold medalist's dancing talent.

"It's just the dance moves"

Gabby Thomas then silenced the fan, urging her to not think of 'black people' to be monoliths and let them have fun in silly ways.

"nah girl you got the wrong one. black people aren’t a monolith and this anti black rhetoric isn’t it. let black women be silly and have fun"

Thomas earned the Jackie Joyner-Kersee award from USATF for her track record. She also received a nomination for the Athlete of the Year award from World Athletics.

Gabby Thomas revealed the piece of advice she would give to her younger self

Thomas reacting during the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas began competing on the track at an early age. Balancing a medical career, she made waves in sprinting competitions at college and the elite level alike. Now a multiple-time World and Olympic medalist, Thomas often shares motivational words for the up-and-coming generation of athletes.

In a recent conversation with ESPN in social media DM, she shared some advice she would like to give to her younger self.

"Advice/inspiration that I would give my younger self - don't be afraid to surround yourself with people who uplift and push you. Being outside your comfort zone and rising to every occasion will become your super power. Embrace it, appreciate it, and grow from it. Coaches, mentors, and teammates who challenge you will motivate you to achieve things you never would've imagined," she penned.

Thomas participated in the debut edition of Athlos NYC as a headliner of the women-only event. In 2025, she will compete in the Grand Slam Track League debut, starting April.

