Lexy Halladay-Lowry becomes the first NCAA track and field athlete to secure an NIL deal with Kiprun

Brigham Young University athlete Lexy Halladay-Lowry sealed an NIL deal with Kiprun, becoming the first NCAA track and field athlete to achieve the feat. She came fresh off her 3000m steeplechase win at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Lexy Halladay-Lowry secured eighth place in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 USATF Championships. She was further crowned with the All-American Honorable Mention in the 3000m. At the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, she finished fourth in the 3000m, clocking 8:53.08, followed by a fifth-place finish in the 5000m, clocking 15:20.73.

Her 3000m win at the 2024 Big 12 Track and Field Championships earned her a lone conference title, also the first ever for BYU. With all these achievements to boast, Halladay-Lowry signed a NIL deal with Kiprun, the new Decathlon in-house running shoe brand. This was iconic for Halladay-Lowry as she became the first-ever NCAA track and field athlete to get an offer from Kiprun.

Trending

CITIUS Mag broke the news on Instagram, while also hinting at Halladay-Lowry being a formidable contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The caption read:

"BREAKING NEWS: BYU’s @lexy.halladay.lowry becomes the first female NCAA track and field athlete to sign an NIL deal with @kiprunrunning_. Earlier this season, she ran 9:26.55 for a personal best in the 3000m steeplechase. This puts her at No. 9 on the U.S. list this year and makes her a contender to make the Olympic team for Paris. Watch for her in the coming weeks!"

Lexy Halladay-Lowry extended a note of gratitude after stepping into the Kiprun world. She talked about how the values of the brand align with her.

"I’m excited to work with Kiprun because of the belief they have in me and after getting to know their company and what they stand for, I have a lot of belief in them.”

The illustrious career of Lexy Halladay-Lowry

Before signing with Brigham Young University, Lexy Halladay-Lowry stood with her 1500m personal best time of 4:26.59 and 3000m personal best of 10:30.80. Some of her pre-BYU accomplishments include three state cross champion titles and three state champion titles in the 32000m, among others.

After coming to BYU, she earned the All-America Honorable Mention in the 3000m steeplechase in 2022, the win she repeated at the 2024 Bryan -Clay Invitational.

The public health major from BYU works with Rise when she's off the track. The foundation works for people with intellectual disabilities, offering them opportunities they wouldn't otherwise manage.

The 2024 USTFCCCA Mountain Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year was awarded to Lexy Halladay-Lowry after her stellar indoor performances in 2024.