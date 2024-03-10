NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Results: Texas Tech wins men's championships, Arkansas Razorbacks triumph for the second time

Day 3 of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships saw a historic win for Texas Tech’s men’s team. It grabbed its first-ever NCAA Indoor Championship title with a total score of 50.5 points. Meanwhile, the women’s team of Arkansas Razorbacks secured first place in the women’s category.

The three-day event of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships was hosted in Boston by the University of Massachusetts. Conducted at The Track in New Balance, the championship features top collegiate athletes from all over the country to show their greatest athletic abilities.

Day 3 of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships was a display of multiple sports events arranged for both men and women teams. The championships witnessed a stunning first-time win of Texas Tech University over Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators that scored 41.0 and 39.0 respectively, in the men's competition.

NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Results

Women's events at NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships

Women’s High Jump

Rachel Glenn - 2.00m Lamara Distin - 1.97m Elina Kulichenko - 1.91m Temitope Adeshina - 1.91m Bara Sajdokova - 1.88m Roschell Clayton - 1.88m Jenna Rogers - 1.88m Rose Yeboah - 1.88m

Women Shot Put

Mya Lesnar - 18.53m Jaida Ross - 18.47m Jalani Davis - 18.15m Nina Ndubuisi - 18.07m Alida Van Daalen - 17.74m Jayden Ulrich - 17.62m Mine De Klerk - 17.11m Chrystal Herpin - 17.09m

Women Triple Jump

Ruta Lasmane - 14.47m Emilia Sjostrand - 13.72m Mikeisha Welcome - 13.71m Victoria Gorlova - 13.65m Rhianna Phipps - 13.59m Darja Sopova - 13.58m Winny BII - 13.42m Temitope Ojora - 13.34m

Women 1 Mile

Maia Ramsden - 4:25.13 Billah Jepkirui - 4:27.14 Kimberley May - 4:27.36 Melissa Riggins - 4:29.02 Margot Appleton - 4:29.07 Ceili Mccabe - 4:29.26 Klaudia Kazimierska - 4:30.65 Flomena Asekol - 4:35.34

Women 60 M

Brianna Lyston - 7.03 Kaila Jackson - 7.08 Jadyn Mays - 7.12 Jacious Sears - 7.13 Shenese Walker - 7.19 Grace Stark - 7.20 Semira Killebrew - 7.20 Alyssa Colbert - 7.22

Women 400m

Amber Anning - 50.79 Nickisha Pryce - 51.00 Rosey Effiong - 51.03 Aaliyah Butler - 51.64 Jermaisha Arnold - 51.83 Yemi John - 51.97 Savannah Sutherland - 52.33 Kenisha Phillips - 53.92

Women 800m

Juliette Whittaker - 1:59.53 Michaela Rose - 1:59.81 Meghan Hunter - 2:02.15 Hayley Kitching - 2:02.16 Gabija Galvydyte - 2:02.31 Wilma Nielsen - 2:02.33 Lindsey Butler - 2:02.39 Maggi Congdon - 2:06.41

Women 60m Hurdles

Jasmine Jones - 7.77 Grace Stark - 7.81 Alia Armstrong - 7.94 Destiny Huven - 7.99 Leah Phillips - 8.00 Aasia Laurencin - 8.04 Aaliyah Mccormick - 8.26 Rosealee Cooper - 8.27

Women 200m

JaMeesia Ford - 22.34 McKenzie Long - 22.51 Jadyn Mays - 22.60 Kalia Jackson - 22.63 Jacious Sears - 22.69 Rosey Effiong - 23.10 Nickisha Pryce - 23.18 Amber Anning - 23.62

Women 3000m

Parker Valby - 8:41.50 Olivia Markezich - 8:46.71 Doris Lemngole - 8:50.70 Lexy Halladay-Lowry - 8:53.08 Hilda Olemomoi - 8:55.88 Riley Chamberlain - 8:56.89 Chloe Scrimgeour - 8:57.28 Maddy Elmore - 8:58.52

Women 4x400m relay

South Carolina - 3:26.20 USC - 3:27.62 Houston - 3:28.28 Texas - 3:28.91 Tennessee - 3:29.79 Georgia - 3:30.07 Oregon - 3:30.89 LSU - 3:31.05

Men's events at NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships

Men High Jump

Romaine Beckford - 2.27m Caleb Snowden - 2.24m Devin Loudermilk - 2.21m Tyus Wilson - 2.21m Omamuyovwi Erhire - 2.18m Zyane Palomino - 2.18m Riyon Rankin - 2.18m Andrew Taylor - 2.18m

Men Shot Put

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan- 21.05m Roje Stona - 20.48m Dylan Taggart- 19.95m Jason Swarens - 19.87m Thomas Kitchell - 19.73m Michael Shoaf - 19.43m Alexander Kolesnikoff - 19.16m John Meyer - 19.05m

Men Triple Jump

Russell Robinson - 16.76m Luke Brown - 16.73m Jeremiah Davis - 16.60m Salif Mane - 16.58m Sean Dixon-Bodie - 16.50m Brandon Green JR - 16.41m Micaylon Moore -16.11m Kelsey Daniel - 16.00m

Men 1 Mile

Luke Houser - 4:01.72 Adam Spencer - 4:01.92 Lucas Bons - 4:02.12 Ethan Strand - 4:02.44 Abel Teffra - 4:02.57 Colin Sahlman - 4:02.57 Parvej Khan - 4:03.05 Joe Waskom - 4:03.26

Men 60m

Terrance Jones - 6.54 Kalen Walker - 6.59 Don’dre Swint - 6.60 Wanya Mccoy - 6.60 Trvais Williams - 6.64 Caleb Dean - 6.67 Cheickna Traore - 6.68 Saminu Abdul-Rasheed - 6.69

Men 400m

Christopher Morales Williams - 44.67 Auhmad Robinson - 44.91 Judson Lincoln IV - 45.57 Je Vaughn Powell - 45.59 William Jones - 45.78 Shaemar Uter - 45.94 Brian Herron - 46.01 Nathaniel Ezekiel - 46.32

Men 800m

Rivaldo Marshall - 1:46.96 Sean Dolan - 1:47.61 Finley Mclear - 1:47.68 Nicholas Plant - 1:47.75 Tarees Rhoden - 1:47.79 Draius Kipyego - 1:47.99 Handal Roban - 1:48.16 Abdullahi Hassan - 1:50.78

Men 60m Hurdles

Caleb Dean - 7.56 Johnny Brackins - 7.57 Jaqualon Scott - 7.59 De’Vion Wilson - 7.65 Connor Schulman - 7.66 Jaheem Hayles - 7.73 Darius Brown - 7.74 Ethan Exilhomme - 7.82

Men 200m

Terrence Jones - 20.23 Cheickna Traore - 20.30 Robert Gregory - 20.37 Tarsis Orogott - 20.46 Anthony Greenhow - 20.84 Lance Lang - 20.95 Wanya Mccoy - 25.60

Men 3000m

Nico Young - 7:41.01 Parker Wolfe - 7:42.38 Alex Maier - 7:44.68 Liam Murphy - 7:45.64 Ky Robinson - 7:46.13 Brian Musau - 7:46.79 Habtom Samuel - 7:46.86 Ryan Schoppe - 7:48.11

Men 4x400m relay

Arizona State - 3:02.35 Florida - 3:02.53 Texas A&M - 3:03.35 Texas Tech - 3:03.37 Alabama - 3:03.94 Tennessee - 3:04.63 USC - 3:04.67 Arkansas - 3:04.77