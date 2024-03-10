NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Results: Texas Tech wins men's championships, Arkansas Razorbacks triumph for the second time

Day 3 of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships saw a historic win for Texas Tech’s men’s team. It grabbed its first-ever NCAA Indoor Championship title with a total score of 50.5 points. Meanwhile, the women’s team of Arkansas Razorbacks secured first place in the women’s category.
The three-day event of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships was hosted in Boston by the University of Massachusetts. Conducted at The Track in New Balance, the championship features top collegiate athletes from all over the country to show their greatest athletic abilities.
Day 3 of the NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships was a display of multiple sports events arranged for both men and women teams. The championships witnessed a stunning first-time win of Texas Tech University over Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators that scored 41.0 and 39.0 respectively, in the men's competition.
NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Results
Women's events at NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships
Women’s High Jump
- Rachel Glenn - 2.00m
- Lamara Distin - 1.97m
- Elina Kulichenko - 1.91m
- Temitope Adeshina - 1.91m
- Bara Sajdokova - 1.88m
- Roschell Clayton - 1.88m
- Jenna Rogers - 1.88m
- Rose Yeboah - 1.88m
Women Shot Put
- Mya Lesnar - 18.53m
- Jaida Ross - 18.47m
- Jalani Davis - 18.15m
- Nina Ndubuisi - 18.07m
- Alida Van Daalen - 17.74m
- Jayden Ulrich - 17.62m
- Mine De Klerk - 17.11m
- Chrystal Herpin - 17.09m
Women Triple Jump
- Ruta Lasmane - 14.47m
- Emilia Sjostrand - 13.72m
- Mikeisha Welcome - 13.71m
- Victoria Gorlova - 13.65m
- Rhianna Phipps - 13.59m
- Darja Sopova - 13.58m
- Winny BII - 13.42m
- Temitope Ojora - 13.34m
Women 1 Mile
- Maia Ramsden - 4:25.13
- Billah Jepkirui - 4:27.14
- Kimberley May - 4:27.36
- Melissa Riggins - 4:29.02
- Margot Appleton - 4:29.07
- Ceili Mccabe - 4:29.26
- Klaudia Kazimierska - 4:30.65
- Flomena Asekol - 4:35.34
Women 60 M
- Brianna Lyston - 7.03
- Kaila Jackson - 7.08
- Jadyn Mays - 7.12
- Jacious Sears - 7.13
- Shenese Walker - 7.19
- Grace Stark - 7.20
- Semira Killebrew - 7.20
- Alyssa Colbert - 7.22
Women 400m
- Amber Anning - 50.79
- Nickisha Pryce - 51.00
- Rosey Effiong - 51.03
- Aaliyah Butler - 51.64
- Jermaisha Arnold - 51.83
- Yemi John - 51.97
- Savannah Sutherland - 52.33
- Kenisha Phillips - 53.92
Women 800m
- Juliette Whittaker - 1:59.53
- Michaela Rose - 1:59.81
- Meghan Hunter - 2:02.15
- Hayley Kitching - 2:02.16
- Gabija Galvydyte - 2:02.31
- Wilma Nielsen - 2:02.33
- Lindsey Butler - 2:02.39
- Maggi Congdon - 2:06.41
Women 60m Hurdles
- Jasmine Jones - 7.77
- Grace Stark - 7.81
- Alia Armstrong - 7.94
- Destiny Huven - 7.99
- Leah Phillips - 8.00
- Aasia Laurencin - 8.04
- Aaliyah Mccormick - 8.26
- Rosealee Cooper - 8.27
Women 200m
- JaMeesia Ford - 22.34
- McKenzie Long - 22.51
- Jadyn Mays - 22.60
- Kalia Jackson - 22.63
- Jacious Sears - 22.69
- Rosey Effiong - 23.10
- Nickisha Pryce - 23.18
- Amber Anning - 23.62
Women 3000m
- Parker Valby - 8:41.50
- Olivia Markezich - 8:46.71
- Doris Lemngole - 8:50.70
- Lexy Halladay-Lowry - 8:53.08
- Hilda Olemomoi - 8:55.88
- Riley Chamberlain - 8:56.89
- Chloe Scrimgeour - 8:57.28
- Maddy Elmore - 8:58.52
Women 4x400m relay
- South Carolina - 3:26.20
- USC - 3:27.62
- Houston - 3:28.28
- Texas - 3:28.91
- Tennessee - 3:29.79
- Georgia - 3:30.07
- Oregon - 3:30.89
- LSU - 3:31.05
Men's events at NCAA D1 Indoor Track & Field Championships
Men High Jump
- Romaine Beckford - 2.27m
- Caleb Snowden - 2.24m
- Devin Loudermilk - 2.21m
- Tyus Wilson - 2.21m
- Omamuyovwi Erhire - 2.18m
- Zyane Palomino - 2.18m
- Riyon Rankin - 2.18m
- Andrew Taylor - 2.18m
Men Shot Put
- Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan- 21.05m
- Roje Stona - 20.48m
- Dylan Taggart- 19.95m
- Jason Swarens - 19.87m
- Thomas Kitchell - 19.73m
- Michael Shoaf - 19.43m
- Alexander Kolesnikoff - 19.16m
- John Meyer - 19.05m
Men Triple Jump
- Russell Robinson - 16.76m
- Luke Brown - 16.73m
- Jeremiah Davis - 16.60m
- Salif Mane - 16.58m
- Sean Dixon-Bodie - 16.50m
- Brandon Green JR - 16.41m
- Micaylon Moore -16.11m
- Kelsey Daniel - 16.00m
Men 1 Mile
- Luke Houser - 4:01.72
- Adam Spencer - 4:01.92
- Lucas Bons - 4:02.12
- Ethan Strand - 4:02.44
- Abel Teffra - 4:02.57
- Colin Sahlman - 4:02.57
- Parvej Khan - 4:03.05
- Joe Waskom - 4:03.26
Men 60m
- Terrance Jones - 6.54
- Kalen Walker - 6.59
- Don’dre Swint - 6.60
- Wanya Mccoy - 6.60
- Trvais Williams - 6.64
- Caleb Dean - 6.67
- Cheickna Traore - 6.68
- Saminu Abdul-Rasheed - 6.69
Men 400m
- Christopher Morales Williams - 44.67
- Auhmad Robinson - 44.91
- Judson Lincoln IV - 45.57
- Je Vaughn Powell - 45.59
- William Jones - 45.78
- Shaemar Uter - 45.94
- Brian Herron - 46.01
- Nathaniel Ezekiel - 46.32
Men 800m
- Rivaldo Marshall - 1:46.96
- Sean Dolan - 1:47.61
- Finley Mclear - 1:47.68
- Nicholas Plant - 1:47.75
- Tarees Rhoden - 1:47.79
- Draius Kipyego - 1:47.99
- Handal Roban - 1:48.16
- Abdullahi Hassan - 1:50.78
Men 60m Hurdles
- Caleb Dean - 7.56
- Johnny Brackins - 7.57
- Jaqualon Scott - 7.59
- De’Vion Wilson - 7.65
- Connor Schulman - 7.66
- Jaheem Hayles - 7.73
- Darius Brown - 7.74
- Ethan Exilhomme - 7.82
Men 200m
- Terrence Jones - 20.23
- Cheickna Traore - 20.30
- Robert Gregory - 20.37
- Tarsis Orogott - 20.46
- Anthony Greenhow - 20.84
- Lance Lang - 20.95
- Wanya Mccoy - 25.60
Men 3000m
- Nico Young - 7:41.01
- Parker Wolfe - 7:42.38
- Alex Maier - 7:44.68
- Liam Murphy - 7:45.64
- Ky Robinson - 7:46.13
- Brian Musau - 7:46.79
- Habtom Samuel - 7:46.86
- Ryan Schoppe - 7:48.11
Men 4x400m relay
- Arizona State - 3:02.35
- Florida - 3:02.53
- Texas A&M - 3:03.35
- Texas Tech - 3:03.37
- Alabama - 3:03.94
- Tennessee - 3:04.63
- USC - 3:04.67
- Arkansas - 3:04.77