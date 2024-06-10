"Like my GF said"- Noah Lyles reveals secret of his blistering 200m season opener at the USATF NYC Grand Prix

Noah Lyles credited his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, for propelling his 200m win at the recently concluded USATF NYC Grand Prix. His 200m season opener victory came after his silver in the 100m at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix.

After winning the 100m at the Tom Jones Invitational and Bermuda Grand Prix, Lyles took a trip to his girlfriend's hometown to maintain his 100m win streak at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica. Unable to top the podium, Lyles finished behind Oblique Seville with silver in 9.85s.

Seville ran in a world-leading time and also went past Lyles' personal best time of 9.83s, earned at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Aiming to avenge his last loss, Lyles contested in the 200m for the first time in 2024, at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. Clocking 19.77s, he took a comfortable victory ahead of his rivals.

But according to him, his girlfriend's words rang in his ears, acting as a motivational factor. Taking to his Instagram, the six-time world champion said that his girlfriend asked him to run through the wind.

"Like my GF said “run thru di wind like a BOSS!” ⏱️ 19.77 -1.6 wind," read the caption.

Posting a series of photos, Lyles documented his winning moment and how he was showered with fan love after following Bromfield's advice.

The USATF NYC Grand Prix was one of the last events before the US Olympic Team Trials, slated for June 21 and will continue till June 30, 2024. Noah Lyles has already secured the Paris Olympics 4x100m relay seat after claiming victory at the World Athletics Relays with his team.

"Girlfriend told me that I need to get the zinger, barbeque" - Noah Lyles on listening to his girlfriend's recommendation

Lyles had entered the Jamaican gates to compete at the Racers Grand Prix. While the result did not go according to plan, he savored a 'BBQ Zinger' at the Jamaican KFC with his girlfriend.

Since the 26-year-old didn't stand in line to receive his order, Bromfield thought it to be unlike the typical Jamaican experience.

"I'm saying, if you do not stand in line and your ticket go behind there, it's not a real Jamaican experience," Bromfield said.

On biting into the burger, Lyles felt the taste did justice to his expectations and his girlfriend's recommendation shone through.

"I'm Noah Lyles, and today I'll be trying Jamaican KFC. Girlfriend told me that I need to get the zinger, barbeque.." he said.

Noah Lyles is gearing up to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, slated for July 26 - August 11, 2024.