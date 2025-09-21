"Like We're in prison" - Fred Kerley expresses frustration about frequent drug tests for American athletes after joining enhanced games

Fred Kerley expressed frustration about the frequent doping tests faced by athletes that stemmed from the actions of the older generation. Kerley himself has been sidelined from the track due to a suspension for failing to provide his whereabouts, but recently signed the most controversial, Enhanced Games. Fred Kerley has had an underwhelming year, winning the 400m at the Mt. SAC Relays and doubling up at the Rabat Diamond League. He missed the USATF Championships, thus staying out of the World Championships, where he won gold with the 4x100m relay team in the 2023 edition. In August, the 30-year-old faced a significant setback, being suspended for whereabouts failure after missing three out-of-competition drug tests. Amid his provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit, Fred Kerley sat down with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on the Nightcap podcast, where he spoke about how frequently American athletes are drug tested, to the point where, even before attending a funeral, he might be required to submit the address. Also talking about how the older generation of athletes ruined it for them, Kerley said:&quot;Right now I feel like the OGs and stuff back in the day messed it up for us. Gotta give them every address. If I go out to eat, I gotta put that address in. Like right now I gotta put this address every minute they can show up. I'm telling you, it's like we in prison. When we go overseas, we gotta fill out every minute, every second, everywhere. You know what I'm saying? Everywhere you go. If I go to a funeral right now, they gotta know where I'm at at the funeral. The outside world don't know what's actually going on. Because you got people that actually own the stuff, but never getting caught because they getting paid off,&quot; he said.Kerley became the first male track athlete to sign the Trump-backed Enhanced Games, which would allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs and challenge world records. Fred Kerley faced two major setbacks in the 2025 seasonKerley at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)The 30-year-old suffered two major setbacks just four months apart. In January, he was charged with battery in Miami Beach, Florida, after confronting a police officer and refusing to comply with instructions. Months later, in May, he was arrested following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, who alleged that Kerley struck her in the face, leaving her with a bloody nose.Fred Kerley was in contention at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the 100m bronze behind Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson. He followed it up by setting a new 100m meet record at the Silesia Diamond League.