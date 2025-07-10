Lindsey Vonn debuts unexpected new skill learned from rodeo icon Cody Ohl during skiing off-season

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently shared an update about learning a new skill during her downtime from the sport. She took a trip to the mountains and took rodeo lessons in Hico, located in the Texas countryside.

Though currently in her downtime, the 40-year-old hasn’t paused her training. Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, having clinched her first Olympic gold in the downhill race at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. In total, she boasts three Olympic medals and 82 World Cup victories. The American athlete concluded her 2025 season with a podium finish at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley after coming out of retirement.

She recently took riding lessons from six-time rodeo champion Cody Ohl and even rode his favourite horse, Baby Doll. On Wednesday, July 10, Vonn shared some highlights from her trip, where she was seen learning how to rope. In the video, she was swinging the rope toward a steer dummy and practising her roping skills.

She captioned the post:

“Someone learned how to rope…!!! Went to the rodeo and decided I wanted to learn a new skill my friends are really good at. Thanks @officialcodyohl for the lessons! Learning from a 6x world champ made it a quick study.”

She also hinted at diving deeper into the skill next summer, writing:

“Maybe next summer when I have a lot of time I’ll get into this more? 👀 Giddy up!!”

Vonn made her World Cup debut at 16 and her Olympic debut at 17 during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known about the upcoming Winter Games

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn returned to the slopes in late 2024 after announcing her retirement in 2019. Now, she is gearing up for the 2026 Winter Games. In a conversation with People in July 2025, Vonn shared her excitement:

"I don't feel my age, and I'm really excited for Cortina."

She added that she hopes to spend time in Milan after competing:

"I hope I get a chance to actually go to Milan after I compete. It's a little tough being so far away from the venue, but Milan is ... I love fashion and would love to spend some time there afterwards, but I have a feeling my schedule's going to be intense."

Lindsey Vonn also shared that attending the Winter Games without her beloved companion Lucy, who died in March 2025, will be 'hard' for her.

