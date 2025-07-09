Lindsey Vonn shares highlights of her unforgettable mountain trip while turning up glamour in white floral dress

Lindsey Vonn shared highlights from her trip to the mountains last week, where she had new experiences, dressed in a white floral dress, embraced rodeo flavours, and soaked up picturesque landscapes. Vonn has been vocal about her wish to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina before retiring from alpine skiing wholeheartedly.

Lindsey Vonn tasted success quite early in her alpine skiing career, making her World Cup debut at 16 and her Olympic debut at 17. She went on to win one gold and two bronze medals at the Games and 82 World Cup titles, besides eight World Championships podiums. She hung up her skis in 2019, citing a string of injuries, but returned to the competitive circuit in 2024, building up to the Winter Games in Cortina, 2026.

Now enjoying downtime, the 40-year-old took a much-awaited trip to the mountains, embracing the rodeo flavour and enjoying landscapes, but not giving up on training either. She recently shared a carousel of her vacation highlights - stargazing, barbequing, and adoring the company of horses and dogs, among others.

Expressing gratitude to her friends for the experiences, she wrote:

"Last week was pretty special…. Friends, nature, time to be still and time to try new things. It was an adventure I’ll never forget. Grateful to my friends for these memories."

Vonn joined her friends to watch a rodeo event, turning up the glamour in a cowgirl hat, paired with blue denim and a white shirt as they celebrated Independence Day on July 4th.

"Happy 4th of July America!! 🇺🇸 Living my best life out here in the mountains… went to my first rodeo and might have become a cowgirl… but definitely fully into my country era! 🤠🐎giddy up!!"

Lindsey Vonn won a runner-up finish in the Super-G at the World Cup finals, her first podium in seven years.

Lindsey Vonn admitted that it would be hard for her to compete at the Winter Games without her furry partner Lucy

Vonn at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn, the first American woman to win downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics, lost her Charles King Spaniel Lucy to kidney failure. The pet dog was not only Vonn's bundle of joy but also a travel companion. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Vonn expressed that she would find it difficult at the Games without Lucy.

"It's horrible. She traveled the world. She was at the last Olympics, so it's going to be hard to be at the Games without her. Maybe I'll put a [patch] or something on my helmet or somewhere. I've got to do something for her."

The 40-year-old has been campaigning for several brands and even attended the 'F1: The Movie' premiere alongside gymnast Suni Lee.

