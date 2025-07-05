“It’s horrible”- Lindsey Vonn opens up about competing in Winter Olympics after losing her beloved companion

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has revealed that the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan will be difficult for her after the loss of her dog, Lucy. Lucy was a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and was a special companion to Vonn for nine years. Vonn also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Lucy, who was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn is aiming to compete in the Winter Olympics next year. Vonn returned to competitive skiing after retiring five years ago due to injuries. After undergoing surgery for a partial knee replacement, Vonn returned to the sport and landed a podium finish at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in the super-G. Vonn has had a highly decorated career, claiming three Olympic medals and two gold medals at the World Championships.

Ad

Trending

"It's horrible. She traveled the world. She was at the last Olympics, so it's going to be hard to be at the Games without her. Maybe I'll put a [patch] or something on my helmet or somewhere. I've got to do something for her," Vonn said in an exclusive interview with the People magazine.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn has had several pets over the years, including a boxer named Leo and Bear, a chow retriever.

Lindsey Vonn pens emotional message for her late dog Lucy

Lindsey Vonn with Lucy at the World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share an emotional message for her dog, Lucy after her passing earlier this year. In a post shared on Instagram, Vonn wrote:

Ad

"💔RIP Lucy🐶🕊️… today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met. We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics… we went on SO many incredible adventures together, and created so many memories that I am beyond lucky to have shared with her."

Ad

"I know she is with my Mom, Bear and our family up in heaven. I envision them all together, running around, happy and no longer in pain, always guiding me and watching out for me from above."

Vonn also mentioned that Leo, her boxer dog, is in remission and still healthy, aged 12. She will be competing next at the start of the 25/26 World Cup season, which is scheduled to start in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More