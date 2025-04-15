After losing her pet to kidney disease, Lindsey Vonn fosters new pup for dog Leo's companion

Lindsey Vonn adopted a pet as a companion for Leo after her beloved dog Lucy's passing on March 31, 2015. Vonn was on the 2024/25 World Cup circuit, competing for the first time since retiring in 2019.

Ad

Vonn was off to a decent start to the 2024/25 World Cup season. She earned fourth- and sixth-place finishes in the St. Anton races and continued her momentum to clinch her first podium in the Super-G in Sun Valley, Idaho. Instead of celebrating the monumental achievement, the 40-year-old had to rush back home for her dog, Lucy, who was suffering from failing kidneys.

The 9-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, who was the alpine skier's travel companion and a constant on her social media posts, breathed her last on March 31, 2025. Mourning the passing of her dog, Vonn decided to bring home another pet to keep her other dog, Leo, company.

Ad

Trending

In her Instagram story, she shared a video of the dog as a foster, captioning it:

"Fostering a friend for Leo"

Lindsey Vonn adopts a new dog; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Another story featured Leo playing with his new buddy around the house. Emotional to see her dog happy again, Vonn wrote:

Ad

"I'd do anything to see Leo happy like this"

Vonn adopts a pet after Lucy's death; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Early in 2024, Lindsey Vonn underwent partial knee replacement surgery to address her past injuries.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn is training for the Cortina Olympics in 2026

Vonn at STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn has been away from the slopes for six years, but she often expressed that she was not done with the sport yet. Now anticipating the 2026 Cortina Olympics, she took to the spring training slopes for the first time in a decade and posted her progress in a series of photos on her Instagram handle.

Ad

The picture carousel featured Vonn skiing down the slope, enjoying meals and drinks with her fellow trainees and trainers, getting into some weight-lifting action, and others.

"Spring training camp ✔️ this is probably the first time I’ve been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years…. I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it… my how things have changed!!"

Ad

She added:

"Made a lot of progress with my equipment so I feel good heading into the summer training block. Now it’s time to get jacked in the gym!! LFG"

In 2023, Lindsey Vonn was the first woman to ski the Streif, but she hasn't done it competitively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More