Michael Phelps, Allyson Felix and others send support as Lindsey Vonn mourns her dog’s passing

Several athletes, such as Allyson Felix, Cameron Brink, and others have expressed their reactions as American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note for her dog, Lucy. Vonn shared the update about Lucy's death just a few hours ago; her dog was nine years of age during death.

As per reports, Vonn's dog, Lucy, had some issues with the kidneys, which were not properly treated by the veterinarians. Vonn shared a flurry of pictures with Lucy on her Instagram handle, where the alpine ski racer can be seen spending joyful moments with her dog.

In her caption, Vonn penned down a heartfelt note in memory of her dog, who came to her nine years ago.

Former 200m Olympic champion Felix reacted to Vonn's post, to which she dropped a five-word reaction. She wrote:

"Sending you all the love"

Felix's comment on Vonn's post (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

"Sorry for your loss" wrote the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps

Phelps' comment on Vonn's post (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

"Sending you so much love ❤️" wrote WNBA player Camero Brink

Brink's post on Vonn's post (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn's dog, Leo, also went through a cancer treatment procedure recently and was doing well since then.

Lindsey Vonn shares a sweet message for her mother on her birthday

Vonn during her time at the Sun Valley, United States during the FIS Ski World Cup finals (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn wrote an emotional note for her mother's 73rd birthday, having bagged her first podium finish in Sun Valley, after coming back from retirement last year. Her mother passed away back in 2022, owing to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

In an Instagram post, Vonn revealed the efforts she has put in to come back to the slopes and clinch a podium finish in Sun Valley. Vonn further added that her haters can now see the fact that she still has the skills to perform and also attributed this podium finish to her mother. She wrote:

"It’s been only 11 months since I had a partial knee replacement, only 3 months since returning to racing but after this podium I’m looking forward… it’s only 11 months until the Olympics in Cortina, Italy. I will continue to believe in myself, work hard and do my best to put myself in a position to succeed next year. After this weekend though, I guess all the haters know I what I’ve known all along… this 40 year old woman STILL HAS IT. This is for you Mom!! Happy birthday. I love you."

In her post, Lindsey Vonn also expressed that she felt joy and pride after her race in Sun Valley.

